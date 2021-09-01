Kareena Kapoor’s printed mini dress for a Jeh outing costs less than 1k, details here | Fashion trends

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was pictured leaving her Mumbai home on Wednesday September 1 with her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan. The actor kissed his son before leaving the house in a stunning printed mini dress, and it’s the perfect ensemble for this season.

Kareena was pictured in a floral and paisley print dress by the paparazzi outside her house. The actor cemented his place in the industry as a style icon with his various red carpet looks. Bebo’s laid back style can’t be ignored, however, and this dress is proof of that.

Looking casual and ultra glamorous, Kareena paired her ensemble with minimalist styling cues. Her dress comes from the shelves of fast fashion label Zara and is worth less than 1,000. Read on to learn more about Kareena’s daytime look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in printed mini dress (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla)

Kareena chose a mini dress with a split collar, elastic waistband with a tie detail adorned with adjustable tassels and contrasting stitching. The sleeves of her ensemble fell below the elbow with an elastic border and the print came in shades of red, pink and green.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in printed mini dress (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla)

If you want to add the dress to your wardrobe, we have the details for you. The dress is worth 5,029 (GBP 49.99). However, it is currently available at a reduced price of Approx. 603 (GBP 5.99).

Kareena’s cotton paisley dress. (zara.com)

The mother-of-two paired the mini outfit with metallic gold strappy sandals, a white manicure and sunglasses. She ditched accessories with the breezy number and kept things hassle-free by tying blow-dried braids into a high, sleek ponytail. Her glam included minimal makeup and a nude lip shade.

Kareena’s dress is a perfect number to attend a brunch with your friends or a low-key lunch with your partner. You can hardly go wrong with this fun figure. Take inspiration from the actor on style. Alternatively, you can pair the outfit with fun accessories like trendy earrings.

What do you think of Kareena’s outfit?

