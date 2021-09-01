Let’s listen to it for the boys | Laurier Magazine

Written by: Mary Jane McCall | Problem: 2021/08 August

With shopping choices in town, in the woods and all in between, shopping for quality men’s clothing on the Plateau is both a party and an adventure.



Shopping on the Plateau is not just for women. Men will find everything they need here and without the hustle and hassle of shopping in bigger places. Park your car, walk a few yards to one of our men’s retail stores, find a happy, helpful and knowledgeable salesperson, and you can make a quick order of your shopping needs. Then, go for the course, the hiking trail or the river in your new treasures.

TJ Baileys has locations in Highlands at Town Square on Main Street and at Highway 107 at Cashiers, and they can outfit you from head to toe for any occasion. Since its inception in 1985, TJ Baileys has grown into the go-to store for discerning shoppers everywhere. Offering classic, designer and contemporary looks, their extremely helpful staff will have you looking your best in no time. From casual to business to black tie, TJ Baileys has it all. Looking good has never been so stress-free.

Southern Way at 338 Main Street in Highlands offers casual styles for men and is proud to say that many of their brands are made in the South East. You will always be fashionable and comfortable in their clothes, and you will feel good knowing that you are shopping locally and supporting made in the USA. From jeans, shoes, shirts, shorts, t-shirts and underwear to accessories and sunglasses, you’ll find your Southern flair here.

McCulley, with locations at 242 S 4th Street and 399 Main Street in Highlands, and 24B Canoe Point in Cashiers, offers the best investment clothing for the well-dressed man. Best known for their wide selection of fine Scottish cashmere, in every style and color imaginable, from sweaters and cardigans to vests, they also have the finest shirts, sports coats and ties available. Their classic pieces will last a lifetime, and the exceptional personal shopping experience they offer makes building your wardrobe a cinch.

For a change of pace, why not seek out a fun adventure and see what’s new at Vics for men at 93 Marmalade Lane at Caissiers, the best men’s consignment in the region? A new inventory awaits you with each visit and the slashed prices make it a shopping pleasure for sure. Shoes, pants, suits, jeans, sportswear, golf clothing, hats, shirts and more, you will find it all at Vics.

Now let’s get ready to go hiking, biking, fishing, camping or just looking for the best, most durable and comfortable outerwear and you will find it in Highlands and Cashiers too.

The Highland Hiker has been a one-stop-shop for all things the outdoors for over 30 years and has grown to encompass four locations: 601 Main Street, 561 Main Street and 547 Main Street in Highlands, and 47 Highway 107S in Cashiers. Whether you are looking for outerwear, premium outdoor clothing brands, sunglasses or footwear for every need from the casual man in the city to serious hiking boots to river sandals, the Highland Hiker’s friendly and knowledgeable staff can get you geared up and off for your next adventure in no time.

Brooking, with 2 locations, in Highlands at 273 Spring Street and Cashiers at 49 Pillar Drive, has outerwear for all your needs. You’ll be stylish and comfortable as you walk the streets, streams, rivers, or hiking trails in Brookings clothing. By wearing brands known for their functionality and longevity, you will love to invest in your outdoor lifestyle pieces. Don’t forget to bring a hat and sunglasses to protect you from the intense August rays. Their friendly staff are always on hand to help, and you might want to glean a fishing tip or two while you shop.

If you noticed that The exchange, who shared the space with Nancys Fancys, seems to have disappeared from Highlands Main Street, don’t despair! Bob Mills and his wife Nancy have moved to a bigger and better place. Look for their expansive new space this year two miles from Highlands Main Street on Highway 105 and will have plenty of parking and plenty of porches for entertaining.

Outdoor adventurers won’t want to miss Upstream outfitters at 25 Parkway Road in Rosman. They offer self-guided canoeing and tubing trips by reservation, as well as guided fly fishing by appointment. But there’s also a retail store that’s stocked with all the clothes and gear to keep your outdoor adventure safe and comfortable, and stylish clothes, hats, scarves, and accessories. Allow enough time to weigh all the choices.

And of course, this area is known for its golf scene, so it makes sense that the Sky Valley Country Club has the latest men’s golf fashions and a wide selection of those all-important golf shoes. Before you click on the links, make sure you are dressed for achievement 568 Sky Valley Way, Sky Valley, Georgia.