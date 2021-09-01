Marks and Spencer shows off stunning leopard-print fall dress, but some fans are furious





Marks and Spencer divided fans for some weird reason when sharing a snap of a beautiful leopard print dress on their Instagram page. At the end of the summer, it was only natural for the store to start revealing its fall lineup, but they weren’t prepared for the reaction from some of their followers. The beloved retailer has garnered a strong Instagram following with 1.8 million subscribers who regularly rave about its new products, although they don’t always agree. READ MORE: Aldi buyer hailed ‘genius’ for hacking tissue box carry bag Posting the photo on their Instagram account, the store said, “Our love affair with the leopard print continues.” It wasn’t long before the comments were matched with praise and contempt for the offering in equal measure. A fan said to himself: “Superb dress”. Another agreed, but condemned the model’s boots, which was odd because they weren’t promoted. They said, “The outfit is nice but I don’t like the boots.” Another feared that the dress would “overwhelm” some customers. They said, “No, I think it might overwhelm the smaller women.” Another agreed: “Not for us the shorties.”



It was strangely a common theme with many short clients enraged by the dress. Another said: "Do you ever consider your clients smaller? Ignored for too long ".

