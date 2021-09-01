Kirsten Dunst wows in patterned dress and understated blazer for Venice International Film Festival





She has appeared in several acclaimed films since making her debut in Woody Allen’s Oedipus Wrecks at the age of six. And Kirsten Dunst showcased her impeccable style credentials on Wednesday in a patterned dress and complementary burgundy blazer for the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy. The actress, 39, looked incredibly stylish as she stepped out of a water taxi to make her grand entrance to the star-studded event. Wow! Kirsten Dunst showcased her crisp style references on Wednesday in a patterned dress and complementary blazer for the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy Her high-necked midi dress featured a geometric print while her blazer featured side pockets and a scarlet belt cinched at the waist. Kirsten opted for a light makeup palette and styled her iconic blonde locks in glamorous loose curls. She shielded her eyes from the glorious Italian sun with black undertones and increased her height with colorful open heels. Elsewhere, Luisa Ranieri looked effortlessly chic in a cream top and matching linen pants as she attended the exclusive event with her partner Luca Zingaretti. Glamor: The actress, 39, looked incredibly stylish as she stepped out of a water taxi to make her grand entrance to the star-studded event Finishing touches: Kirsten opted for a light makeup palette and styled her iconic blonde locks in glamorous loose curls Walk this way: she shielded her eyes from the glorious Italian sun with black undertones and increased her height with colorful open heels Greetings: she waved to the cameras as she arrived by boat The actress, 47, styled her brunette locks in tousled curls and opted for a light coat of makeup. Luisa slipped into a pair of cream heels as she held hands with her handsome actor, 59, on the red carpet. He donned a black blazer which he teamed with a charcoal t-shirt and gray skinny jeans. Meanwhile, Serena Rossi embraced summer fashion with a tailored suit in a pastel pink hue for the International Film Festival. Make a statement: The blonde beauty let her outfit do the talking because she decided not to wear jewelry Caught her attention: Kirsten was seen pointing to the film festival Something to smile about: Elsewhere, Luisa Ranieri looked effortlessly chic in a cream top and matching linen pants as she attended the exclusive event with her partner Luca Zingaretti Radiant: The 47-year-old actress styled her brunette locks in tousled curls and opted for a light dusting of makeup The actress, 36, draped her double-breasted blazer over her shoulders and her simple white T-shirt. She tastefully accessorized a brown leather handbag that perfectly matched her open heels. Earlier Wednesday, Victoria’s secret angel Barbara Palvin cut a relaxed figure as she left Venice airport ahead of the film festival. Shoes: Luisa slipped into a pair of cream heels Happy couple: She held hands with her 59-year-old actor on the red carpet, he donned a black blazer which he teamed with a charcoal t-shirt and gray skinny jeans Sweet: Luca gently kissed Luisa’s hand and gave a show of love Pretty in pink: Meanwhile, Serena Rossi took to summer fashion with a bespoke suit in a pastel pink hue for the international film festival Strutting around: She tastefully accessorized with a brown leather handbag that perfectly matched her open heels The 27-year-old model donned faux leather pants which she teamed with a black sweater and Karl Lagerfeld hat. The Venice Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world. He is known as one of the “big three”, alongside the Berlin International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. The 78th Venice International Film Festival is directed by Alberto Barbera and organized by La Biennale di Venezia. Girl power: Serena strolled the streets of Venice with her colleagues Relaxed: Earlier Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret angel Barbara Palvin cut a relaxed figure as she left Venice airport ahead of the film festival Shining Minds: The 27-year-old model donned faux leather pants which she teamed with a black sweater and Karl Lagerfeld hat as she waved to the cameras Dapper: Matt Dillon was seen arriving alongside partner Roberta Mastromichele (left) Look good: Matt, 57, looked stylish in a bright blue blazer when he arrived Wave: the star flashed her pearly whites when she arrived by water taxi Suave: the star donned a few shades to complete her Hollywood look Fun in the sun: The star looked beautiful as he posed for photographers

