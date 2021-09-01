WhatMakesAMan: Ermenegildo Zegna to showcase reimagined luxury leisurewear range at Virtual Travel Retail Expo – The Moodie Davitt Report





Ermenegildo Zegna has unveiled its new Fall / Winter 2021 collection, labeled (RESET) What Makes a Man, which responds to the changing needs of men’s fashion due to the global health crisis. The line is supported by the #WhatMakesaMan campaign which reflects the changing lifestyles of modern men and how this has affected their sartorial behaviors. Ermenegildo Zegna will present the Autumn / Winter 2021 range among other product innovations at the next Virtual Travel Retail Trade Show, where he is Gold Partner. Combining elements of business, casual and loungewear, the range offers a new wearable luxury wardrobe for Zegnas customers. It was designed by Ermenegildo Zegna, artistic director Alessandro Sartori. The collection represents a departure from formal clothing and instead embraces hybrid clothing in the luxury leisure clothing category. It features improved fabrics and innovative jersey knitting techniques. The collection features new Zegnas wardrobe items, including the new jacket and overshirt, which serve as an alternative to the traditional blazer. It also presents the Triple Stitch sneaker, enhanced with recycled wool from its sustainable #UseTheExisting range. The #WhatMakesaMan campaign features a diverse range of five global Zegna brand ambassadors. The list includes French dancer Mickael Lafon, Japanese model Yura Nakano, fashion shopper Ingo Sliwinski, American model Maggie Maurer and American photographer Jon Bronxl, with each ambassador challenging traditional notions of masculinity. It reflects the change in Zegnas’ product strategy, which places versatility at the forefront of its collections. While Ermenegildo Zegna has a 110-year heritage in men’s tailoring, the pandemic has brought about a change in his approach. The way modern men dress, their needs and their habits have changed dramatically over the past year, Sartori commented. Customers are looking for a different style as they turn to more flowing silhouettes and multifunctional and comfortable outfits. Therefore, clothing should pass from the inside to the outside seamlessly to reflect the way we behave and feel. For me, this was the perfect time to rethink what’s possible, reconsider what really matters and rebalance style as we are called to respond to changing times. A new aesthetic is needed: fluid, timeless, adaptable, where comfort goes perfectly with style.

