Fashion
Wrangler Denim Western Shirt Review
$ 25, wrangler.com
Earlier this summer I was bitten by the craft bug. I’m not much of a handyman unless you plan to cut rough labels from shirts, but for some reason I wanted to get into a project. My big plan was to buy a denim shirt and a bunch of patches on Etsy, and iron them all over. Because I’m not a handyman, it was just two yellow flower patches on the shoulder of the shirt. I like it! But what I really came out of the project was an appreciation for the canvas.
The shirt I purchased for this project was a snap button western shirt from the grandfather of all western snap button shirt makers, Wrangler. Just say it out loud. “Cowboy.” Is not it type to have the impression of knowing how to ride a horse all of a sudden? Anyway, I suddenly found myself wearing it several times a week, as I have gotten used, in the reality of the last couple of years, to wearing the same thing twice a week. (Don’t worry, I always take a shower.)
The best part is, my new weekly routine of wearing the shirt doesn’t have to end when summer does, as it’s also tailor-made for fall. All inclusive, this is one of the best buys I’ve made in recent years (especially since this purchase was only $ 25). Here’s why.
It’s a good ride on a classic.
The union of spandex and denim is a source of division. I admit, I don’t want my jeans stretch anymore. Purists would say the same about their denim shirts. But the 2% spandex in this particular shirt is barely noticeable. On the surface, and to anyone looking at you, this is a bona fide classic. But this little stretch of stretch comes in handy when I move from my desk to the couch around 7 p.m. and go almost completely horizontal. Because yes, this shirt is comfortable enough for lounging.
It’s good to go for a while. Like a long while.
Frankly, you’ll never exist in an age when a plain denim western shirt isn’t a good idea. You can quote me on that. The longevity of this bad boy, as far as what’s “in” and what is “out”, is endless. In the short term, however, it is equipped for all seasons. Right now, during the summer heatwave, you can wear it over a light tee or nothing at all with mesh shorts and slides. When it cools a bit, swap the shorts for pants and the slides for sneakers. And when it cools down a lot you can layer it under your larger knit. (This one is a bit too bulky for throw under your finer knits.)
It can be a blank canvas.
You won’t be the only guy in the wild wearing this type of shirt, so if you want to to take a page from my lazy-DIY-guy manual, this is the kind of shirt that’s ripe for personalization, whether it’s iron-on patches (or sewn-on, if you’re serious) or adding a few extra ornamental stitches somewhere. Hell, you may even feel inclined to channel your millennial country music star and cut your sleeves off. I will not discourage him. Beyond your craft, however, like your favorite dark denim, you can create almost any fit you want with it as an anchor. It really is a blank canvas. And for just $ 25, it’s a canvas you can afford to stock up on over and over again. Believe me: you will want to.
Photograph by Timothy Mulcare; accessories style by Miako Katoh.
