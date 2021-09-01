Definitely not your grandma’s sweater





Dior cardigan, price on request, Dior stores, Mugler shirt, price on request, mugler.fr, Coperni top, $ 180, coperniparis.com, Isa Boulder pants, $ 420, ssense.com, and Jil Sander sandals, $ 1,150 , Dover Street Market, 160 Lexington Avenue, New York. Say goodbye to a wardrobe of vaporous cotton and feather light linen dresses, it’s time to embrace the crisp fall air with comfy layers. There are cool and exuberant versions of warm woven pieces in all shapes, sizes, prints and fabrics for head-to-toe style. In a new take on crochet granny squares, Miu Miu offers a matching coat, sweater and headdress, and Marni has a matching striped stitch top and pants. A fluffy pink cardigan with matching pants from Acne Studios and a striped Chlos dress and a matching oversized bag bring bright colors to cloudy days. Add some punch to chic jumpsuits with standout pieces like a Celine one-sleeve sweater by Hedi Slimane, a Fendi mohair cropped top and a Kenzos lime green quilted round hoodie. Knitwear-focused brands like Bali-based Isa Boulder and London-based brand Apujan have pushed the boundaries of what woven fabrics can do with an argyle thigh boot, loose sweater sleeves and an ivory crochet hat. Meanwhile, a nifty strappy sweater from Danish model and designer Laura Hagested decorated with pom poms and hearts is the ultimate hand-knitted touch on a knit set. Jenny hartman Make things interesting with layers. Ralph Lauren Collection dress, $ 2,290, ralphlauren.com, and Isa Boulder bra, $ 170, and pants, $ 440, ssense.com. Etro sweater, $ 1,120, etro.com, Molly Goddard top, $ 400, mollygoddard.com, Blumarine briefs, $ 240, blumarine.com, Ajaie Alaie hat, $ 135, ajaiealaie.com and Isa Boulder boots, $ 440, brownsfashion.com. Mix things up for cool results. Celine sweater by Hedi Slimane, price on request, celine.com, Ottolinger pants, $ 593, ottolinger.com, Isa Boulder sleeve, $ 220 per pair, ssense.com, and Bottega Veneta shoes (worn everywhere), price on request, bottegaveneta. com. Balenciaga sweater, $ 1,450, and pants, $ 995, Balenciaga, 620 Madison Avenue, New York. Blending In is the news that stands out. Chlo dress, $ 1,950, and bag, $ 1,750, chloe.com, Savage x Fenty socks, $ 33, savagex.com and Bottega Veneta shoes, price on request, bottegaveneta.com. Kenzo sweater, price on request, kenzo.com, Isa Boulder bustier, $ 340, isaboulder.com, Priscavera dress, price on request, priscavera.com, Miscreants Gloves, $ 92, miscreantslondon.com, Ugg socks, $ 18, ugg .com, and Bottega Veneta shoes, price on request, bottegaveneta.com. Sweeten the day with candy pink and electric green sets. Acne Studios cardigan, $ 580 and pants, $ 470, acnestudios.com. Striking makeup complements the clothes, like this whimsical hand-crocheted top, made and worn by model Laura Hagested. Chanel jumpsuit, $ 6,500, select Chanel stores, Laura Hagested sweater and socks, price on request, instagram.com/laurameierh, and Bottega Veneta shoes, price on request, bottegaveneta.com. Louis Vuitton hoodie, price on request, selection of Louis Vuitton stores. Miu Miu jacket, $ 3,800, sweater, $ 2,650, hat, $ 655 and scarf, $ 510, miumiu.com, Priscavera pants, $ 330, priscavera.com, Savage x Fenty socks, $ 33, savagex.com and Bottega Veneta shoes, price from request, bottegaveneta.com. Clever hooks now look anything but old-fashioned. Marni sweater, $ 950, and pants, $ 1,250, marni.com, and Apujan hat, $ 380, apujan.com. A cropped mohair top adds a cozy touch to a sheer ensemble. Fendi sweater, $ 950, fendi.com, KNWLS top, $ 635 and pants, $ 1,060, ssense.com, Darner socks, $ 40, darnersocks.com and Jil Sander sandals, $ 1,150, Dover Street Market, 160 Lexington Avenue, New York. Isa Boulder sweater, $ 630, brownsfashion.com, Self-Portrait skirt, $ 255, self-portrait-studio.com and Darner socks, $ 40, darnersocks.com. An oversized turquoise sweater arouses joy. Raf Simons sweater, $ 1,151, ssense.com, Simone Wild socks, $ 53, simonewild.com and Bottega Veneta shoes, price on request, bottegaveneta.com. Models, Miriam Sanchez and Awar at Ford; Louise Robert in Viva; Laura Hagested at Scoop; hair, Shon; makeup, Petros Petrohilos. Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

