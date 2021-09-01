15 fashion films that will boost your inspiration and creativity

There never seems to be enough time to catch up on all the new shows, movies, and series you’ve been wanting to watch. And if the desire for something new and exciting is natural, so too is the desire for something familiar and heartwarming. Iconic fashion flicks that you’ve probably seen a dozen or more times, but still manage to leave you giddy and inspired, even fleetingly, in the style department are a pretty compelling case for the latter. There’s just something about a nostalgic sartorial movie like Helpless, the devil dresses in Prada, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s’s that pulls on the hand-sewn heart strings and manages to soften your life purpose a bit, even if only for a brief moment.

Seeing Cher Horowitz strutting down her high school hallway in her iconic bright yellow plaid skirt suit might take you back to your first fashion experiences, when a set of matching skirts was the coolest thing you’ve ever seen. Or maybe you fancy spending some time in the presence of a certain Miranda Priestly, whose icy and contemptuous tone is both terrifying and uplifting. Maybe your idea of ​​a big fashion movie runs further into the past, starring Audrey Hepburn in an LBD and a tiny tiara eating a croissant in front of Tiffany’s.

Whatever fashion flicks pique your interest and help you get away from it all for an afternoon or a night, now is the time to indulge yourself. To help inspire you, here are 15 fashion flicks that will give you a mental escape when you need it.

Fashion Movies: Distraught

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock

Rich, pretty and popular, Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is the queen of her high school in Beverly Hills. Everything is within her purview, including the awkward and tragic teenage transfer student Cher takes under her wing out of kindness (and pity). Showcasing ’90s fashion at its best, this modern take on Jane Austen Emma will renew your love for platform sandals and checkered mini skirts.

Watch on HBO Max

Fashion Movies: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

In search of a wealthy, older man for her life, eccentric New York playgirl Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) accidentally thwarts her own plans by falling in love with a struggling writer who moves into her apartment. Arguably Hepburn’s most iconic film, this’ 60s classic is a fashion staple.

Watch on Amazon

Fashion Movies: The devil wears Prada

Newly graduated Andy (Anne Hathaway) moves to New York City hoping to get into journalism and desperately lands the first job she lands as an assistant at the prestigious fashion magazine. Track. There she is unwittingly pushed into the ruthless world of editorial fashion and its ruthless editor, Miranda Priestly. No one can deny the appeal of this now cult classic that features Meryl Streep as the formidable and brilliant editor-in-chief.

Watch on STARZ

Fashion Movies: Confessions of a Shopaholic

Touchstone / Kobal / Shutterstock

Rebecca Bloomwood (Isla Fisher) is drowning in debt from her love of shopping. So when she becomes an overnight success as a consulting columnist for a financial magazine, all of her money issues are seemingly resolved, but the rest of her life falls apart. While an uplifting tale of how an irresponsible love of fashion can sometimes lead to financial ruin, the looks from this fun flick are not to be missed.

Watch on Hulu

Fashion Movies: September issue

The only documentary film on this list of fashion films, September issue follows Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as she prepares for the September 2007 edition, which weighs a record 840 pages and is arguably the magazine’s most important issue. Throughout the film you see the inner workings of one of the most influential magazines in the world and, yes, a lot, a lot of fashion.

Watch on Amazon

Fashion Movies: Crazy Rich Asians

Based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling book, this film follows Chinese-American professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she first meets the conservative family of her very wealthy boyfriend in Singapore. Although this is a fairly recent version, Crazy Rich Asians the mark on the fashion industry was solidified with the epic makeover montage starring Awkwafina and Wu alone, though the fashion throughout the film was also to die for.

Watch on HBO Max

Fashion Movies: Sex and the city

Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema / Kobal / Shutterstock

Four years later when the Sex and the city the series is over, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her best friends Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte continue to face the new pressures of their life in New York. If you take the hottest show from the 90s and early 2000s and turn it into a movie, it becomes that 2008 dream with Vivienne Westwood wedding dresses, Louis Vuitton handbags and of course. , fabulous shoes a pair of Manolo Blahniks, in particular.

Watch on HBO Max

Fashion Movies: Coco before Chanel

Originally released in France in 2009, this tale from a pre-famous young Coco Chanel (Audrey Tautou) is a must-read for fashion historians. It follows that Coco transforms her life as a dressmaker and cabaret dancer, with the help of a wealthy lover, into a life where she controls the narrative: a career filled with elegant Parisian haute couture and groundbreaking women’s fashion. .

Watch on Amazon

Fashion Movies: Yves Saint Laurent

Another for the anthropologist of style, this biographical film on Yves Saint Laurent highlights his time at the head of design at Maison Dior and his spring 1958 collection, which saved the house from financial ruin. Beginning as a young fashion assistant, Laurent was propelled into the upper echelons of the haute couture elites after the untimely death of Christian Dior.

Watch on Vudu

Fashion Movies: Gatsby the magnificent

Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection

You can’t have a fashion movie list without this roaring 20s classic that serves as an ode to the quirky flapper style. Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the film follows young bond salesman and aspiring writer Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) rents a small house next to mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and is thus thrown into a extravagant world wealth, unruly parties, long lost love, impossible dreams, deception and tragedy.

Watch on HBO Max

Fashion Movies: A single man

Directed by fashion giant Tom Ford, this film tells the story of an English teacher who, a year after the sudden death of her boyfriend, is unable to live his typical life in 1960s Los Angeles. Ford’s directorial debut is definitely worth a look, given that it’s filled with the designer’s signature style, especially when his muse Julianne Moore comes onto the screen.

Watch on Netflix

Fashion Movies: A pretty woman

This rags-to-riches love story is a modern update of Cinderella, except this time the heroine is a sex worker and the prince is a rich, heartless businessman. If you’re in the mood for an early ’90s romantic comedy and a solid makeover streak, this Julia Roberts classic is a non-negotiable.

Watch on Amazon

Fashion Movies: Marie Antoinette

Columbia / American Zoetrope / Sony / Kobal / Shutterstock

With Kirsten Dunst in the lead role, Marie Antoinette follows as the Austrian teenager marries the French royal family, becomes the country’s queen after the death of King Louis XV in 1774, and leads a life of immense luxury that ultimately leads to her beheading during the French Revolution. This highly stylized version of the unhappy tale of Sofia coppola is a feast for the eyes. The extravagant costumes and the scenography seem to become more and more dreamy with each scene.

Watch on HBO Max

Fashion Movies: Almost known

A big music fan, William, 15, obtains a post as a journalist for Rolling stone in 1973. Trying to get his first cover story published, he hit the road and toured with the emerging rock band Stillwater in this coming-of-age story. Watching Kate Hudson let off steam in a classic 70s rock outfit is perfect for those in need of a little flair.

Watch on Paramount +

Fashion Movies: Romy and Michele high school meeting

After being invited to their ten-year high school reunion, best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) decide they need to reinvent themselves in order to impress their former classmates. While generally hailed as a campy piece of comic art, this film is also known for its perfect pastel ensembles and the encapsulation of ’90s fashion.

Watch on Hulu