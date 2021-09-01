Streetwear exclusivity culture pushes men to buy more counterfeit goods





Although the streetwear industry is dominated by men, they are more likely to buy counterfeit products, reports Fashion law. A investigation conducted by intellectual property asset management firm Anaqua, which had 1,000 American adults, found that 51% of men surveyed said they would buy or have ever bought counterfeit products compared to 40% of women. The results may not be surprising to some. From crab knockoffs to fake Yeezys, fugazis are sometimes more accessible than the real deal, making them easy to love and afford. Even the rich buy fakes Yet the Anaquas report states that 30% of those surveyed with annual household income over $ 100,000 report knowingly buying a counterfeit product more than once, meaning that some of the consumers who buy brands from smuggling do not necessarily do so due to budget restrictions. Instead, the exclusivity of brands like Yeezy, Off-White, Supreme and many more may have depleted genuine stocks, forcing consumers to turn to resale sites where products often sell for far more than that. their original price or replicas from retailers. Counterfeit products can be very easy to obtain. These fake foam runners were available at Walmart before the retail chain was sued by Yeezy. Walmart In streetwear in particular, the hype revolves around owning a very limited product; apparently even if it is wrong. And as brands turn to more restrictive and less frequent drops, counterfeit products are sure to gain popularity. Start young Unsurprisingly, Anaqua also reported that younger generations are more likely to buy counterfeit products than older generations, as 70% of Gen Z consumers and 63% of Millennials admitted to buying fakes. Both generations, who make up the largest demographic on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, are likely influenced by the hundreds of products they see daily, while their constant media consumption encourages over-shopping. This TikTok page is dedicated to reviewing the counterfeit products found on DHGate. Young consumers are also feeling the need to keep up with trends, which social media is growing rapidly. With new trends appearing every week, shoppers can’t afford to indulge themselves all the time unless the products they buy are less authentic and therefore less expensive. Overall, the exclusivity of stocks and prices is leading more and more male and non-male streetwear consumers to turn to counterfeit products.

