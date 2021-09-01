Fashion
Todd Snyder celebrates 10 years with a capsule collection of his greatest pieces
We don’t know where the world of menswear would be today without the designs of Todd Snyder.
Over the past 10 years, the world-renowned menswear brand has reinvented the way we shop for the quintessential men’s style choices. From simple basics to timeless masterpieces and unexpected collaborations (like those with Converse, New balance and LLBean), Todd Snyder has been turning heads with his wardrobe ever since the launch of his eponymous brand.
At this point, fashion loving guys around the world look to Todd every time he drops something new because he knows fashion. Not only is the brand trusted by thousands of people, but every piece of clothing made at Todd Snyder is quality, classic and luxurious, making it all too easy to fall in love.
To celebrate this 10th anniversary, Todd Snyder has just released a number of fine classics of its previous best-selling and most iconic pieces ever created. These pieces are taken from Snyders’ past clothing catalog and transformed to match the aesthetic of the modern gentleman. Within this collection you’ll see a number of interesting take on menswear, from garments worn on the backs of hardworking men remade in a luxurious fabric to the re-emergence of past styles presumed dead by modern fashion connoisseurs.
This is an anniversary collection like no other that you just have to experience for yourself. Celebrate Todd Snyder’s 10 years the right way by checking out the collection using the link below and scroll down to see five of our favorite picks.
Check Out Todd Snyders 10 Year Anniversary Collection Now
1. Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
This new style on an older favorite creates a midweight shirt with a softer-than-hell feel to the touch. It uses looped French terry to create a smooth exterior and an absorbent interior for your super sweaty days. There are a number of colors to choose from, so all you have to do is pick your poison.
Buy: Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt $ 98.00
2. Todd Snyder Veldedge Japanese Chino
Todd Snyder set out on a quest to design the world’s most perfect chinos, and he did. By taking notes on his favorite chinos from his past, Snyder was able to create this gorgeous pair of Japanese Veldgdge chinos that are soft to the touch and vintage in their look. Here he uses old-fashioned details, making it the perfect chinos for chinos connoisseurs like him.
Buy: Todd Snyder Japanese Veldedge Chino $ 198.00
3. Todd Snyder Two Pocket Utility Long Sleeve Shirt
The medium field shirt just got a little smarter with Todd Snyders’ latest take on the design. Here, he uses seasonal colors and an all-cotton fabric to redirect traditional workwear styles to a more edgy route. You can expect nine yards with this one: flap pockets, a tailored fit, expressive colors and patterns, and twin needle construction.
Buy: Todd Snyder Long Sleeve Utility Two Pocket Shirt $ 178.00
4. Todd Snyder + Alden Suede Indy Boot
Todd Snyder is well known for his collaborations, as is this brand new collaboration with Alden. Here the two transform the classic work boot into the most wanted modern man. It has a timeless look, covered with a filmic milkshake suede. Each boot is handcrafted and available in small quantities, so when you’re ready, come pick it up.
Buy: Todd Snyder + Alden Suede Indy Boot $ 611.00
5. Dylan Todd Snyder Italian suede snap button jacket
Okay, we know it’s a hefty price tag, but hear us out: this is one of the most striking men’s jackets we’ve ever seen. Like, seriously, take a look yourself. This luxury jacket is made in Italy and combines a classic look with very high-end materials. It will bring a multitude of notches to any look. There are a few nice colors available but this chic olive is way too good.
Buy: Dylan Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Front Jacket $ 998.00
