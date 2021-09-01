Fashion
For the celebrities at this fashion show, your support has not gone unnoticed
I was lucky enough to be able to lend my voice to Remzecla on several important songs. One of these pieces was about the discourse sparked around anti-darkness and colourism in the highly anticipated film.In the heights earlier this summer. So when I saw the post among other With the media praising Jennifer Lopez draped in Dolce & Gabbana for her last show in Venice, I had a few thoughts. I understand what Lopez means to many with his unmistakably impactful career. But that shouldn’t make her impervious to criticism, especially when so many communities have been affected by the words and actions of the supported fashion house. But let’s be clear, JLo wasn’t the only celebrity in question at this fashion event, so many of our favorites were in attendance as if Dolce and Gabbana hadn’t racked up an unsavory track record.
I understand. It has been a “tough” year for celebrities. Here is one of the most iconic fashion houses lending an olive branch of their pre-pandemic life after a year without the Met Gala, awards shows, performances or red carpets. Finally, here is the opportunity to revive the spectacle of excess and luxury. While the celebrities flocking to this opportunity are not surprising, it is the support from Dolce & Gabbana, the controversial design duo also known as the Kings of Cut-and-paste Apologies that has left many people in awe. Let me introduce you to D & G’s shameful resume.
In a decade, the brand has released ashoe called the “Slave Sandals”,kids models in earringsreminiscent of colonial “Blackamoor statues”, publiclysupported Melania Trump(anddraggedreviews),called Selena Gomez “ugly”,andopposed to IVFandadoption by same-sex couples. Stefano Gabbana also attended a partyin blackface. That was not all. In 2018, the brandpublished announcementsdepicting a Chinese model trying to eat Italian food with chopsticks to promote a Shanghai fashion show dubbed “The Great Show”. The video, narrated in Mandarin, lectures the model while using a sexual undertone. Many people pointed out how this fueled stereotypes while condescending and trivializing Chinese culture. This resulted in subsequent boycotts from celebrities and consumers alike. Eventually, the fashion show was forced to be canceled. Still, things got even worse when Gabbana complained about the ads and allegedly called out to the Chinese people.“Ignorant and smelly mafia”via Instagram DM. Designerclaimed he had been hacked. Still, the faux pas sparked outrage in the fashion world, and sales in the world’s largest luxury market plummeted. The mea culpa, recorded in front of a fashionable setting, could not savethis sinking shipat the time.
Fast forward to 2020, with racial tensions intensifying around the world, movements like Black Lives Matter and #StopAsianHate have stood up for these communities facing injustice. Many celebrities attending the Dolce & Gabbana event supported these movements but lost the same energy when they attended a fashion show led by two people who still showed no consideration for these communities. What happened to this fiery activism?
Diddy, who has spoken often, once said:I will hold the black vote hostage to Joe Biden.Where’s that smoke for D&G?Jennifer Lopez walked with her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a BLM walkin Los Angeles. Yet she displayed herself draped in the clothes of a designer with a long history of racism for her Instagram. Other people in attendance include Ozuna, Ciara, Dashaun Wesley and Zoe Saldaa, amongnumerousFollowing.
Some in the fashion world, like the stylistJason bolden, refused to support the designers.Louis pisanoofHarper’s Bazaar expressed his thoughts on Twitter and Instagram Stories, explaining to followers that having rewards doesn’t necessarily translate into intelligence and integrity. Stylist Saint Shannoand activistDeraypublicly joined in disapproval. It is time for many to take the same approach. For those who will say, doesn’t the brand deserve a chance to recover? Not when they have shown zero ability to learn and continue to commit problematic crimes. Like Pisano tootweetedWe just spent last year fighting racism in the industry for what? We can celebrate the favorites, but we need to hold ourselves and our favorite celebrities, designers and media accountable for future generations, especially when one of us sits down at a table mixed with racism, homophobia and xenophobia.
