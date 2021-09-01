Kareena Kapoor Khan Hangs Out With Son Jeh In Mumbai Wearing A Paisley Print Dress





Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sartorial choices are generally worth bookmarking, and over the years the actress and writer has established herself as a style icon who can go from ultra glamor to effortlessly casual. The huge collection of unique celeb pieces is to be reckoned with and includes everything from body-hugging LBDs to maxi prints and pretty checkered pieces, all of which come in handy for different occasions. Earlier today, Kapoor Khan was seen stepping out in another eye-catching dress in Mumbai. This time, the actor accompanied his son Jeh in a mini floral + cashmere print. Keep scrolling for all the details of his OOTD. Kareena Kapoor Khan teamed her dress with classic black sunglasses For her morning outing with Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a short white dress adorned with a multicolored floral + cashmere print in shades of red, pink and green. The long-sleeved number also featured a tasseled tie at the waist, adding some structure to its relaxed silhouette. Kapoor Khan maintained a relaxed vibe to his look by minimally accessorizing the dress with a pair of black sunglasses, metallic wedges, and a cool white manicure. Clean makeup paired with a sleek ponytail completed her look. For a weekend brunch or a low-key weekday outing, a cute printed dress like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s is a classic you can’t go wrong with. The easy figure can be enhanced and tailored to the party with fun accessories like trendy earrings and your favorite heels. Find a similar dress to add to your wardrobe in our edit below. Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a floral + cashmere mini dress. Photo: Viral Bhayani

