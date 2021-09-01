Pandemic dressing: The Marks & Spencer segment that is no longer “suitable” for men





It’s old news that the pandemic has changed the way we dress. After all, how much can you want to work from home and not really go out a lot? There has been a resurgence of interest and emphasis on casual and comfortable clothing over the past few months. And now clothing retail giant Marks & Spencer has joined the discussion, having decided to cut back on its basic men’s suits.

Sunday Times reports that because many people were forced to work from home during the pandemic, the sale of office clothing suffered greatly, leading M&S to stock suits in just 110 of its 254 clothing stores in the Kingdom -United. In fact, he favors more casual clothes, the “matching pants and jacket rails” having been replaced by “chinos and a shirt”. Since 1939, M&S has been a leading seller of men’s suits in the UK, from ‘giant flared pants and lapels in the 1970s’ to’ oversized epaulets and double-breasted jackets. In the 1980’s “. Now he even sells men’s joggers and cotton stretch pants, which very few people would have previously associated with the retailer. The report further mentions that between April and April, formal wear sales were down 15% online and 72% in stores, compared to last year. Interestingly, during the same period, the sale of casual clothing has increased by 61% online. a Independent The report mentions that according to YouGov, one in five people in the UK want to work from home permanently after the pandemic, while more than one in three say they would like to work from home “once in a while”. While the drop in sales can be understood to be due to the fact that many offices have relaxed and relaxed dress codes for many years, the aforementioned increase in working from home has also accelerated the trend, the Sunday opening hours States. Wes Taylor, director of M&S menswear, said: During the pandemic, we have worked hard to adapt our product offering to be more responsive to rapidly changing customer needs. Covid has rapidly driven the trend for more casual clothing that was already underway, so our smart clothing is now focusing more on smart dividers – smart clothes that are easy to wear and stylish that can be worn in different ways. However, we always want to be the benchmark for a great costume whatever the occasion. A lot of men want help buying a suit from an expert, so during the pandemic we also launched online video consultations. “ For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/marks-spencer-suits-men-pandemic-sale-casual-wear-fashion-comfort-clothing-7482401/

