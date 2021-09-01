Envy Fits & Fashion expands in Appleton





This Envy Fits and Fashion summer streetwear clothing store has expanded into a larger location at Fox River Mall in Appleton. We sell urban clothing, said co-owner Philip Bennett. We go to shows to see what’s trending for this season and if it breaks out we bring it to Appleton, Philip said. Envy Fits and Fashion offers brands such as BAPE, Born Fly, Hustle Gang, Jordan Craig, Lacoste, Le Tigre and Staple, among others. All of these brands incorporate elements of Hip Hop, sportswear, punk, Japanese street fashion, California surfing and New York skate culture, and high fashion translated into a casual clothing style. . We just started womenswear a few months ago, co-owner Bennet said. The new clothing store is located on the first floor of the Fox River Mall, near Journeys. In addition to clothing, Envy Fits and Fashion also sells shoes and accessories. We just want to provide an urban selection that people can choose from. A lot of people think it was country here, but it isn’t. People here wear everything, said co-owner Steve Bennett. Envy Fits and Fashion, which opened in October 2017, is a family business between twin brothers Philip and Steve Bennett and their cousin, Avery Brown. The store has also become a popular shopping destination for Green Bay Packers players. Envy Fits and Fashion also has a branch in downtown Racine, which opened last fall. The Envy Fits and Fashions collection includes styles for tweens to those in their 30s. This isn’t the brothers’ first streetwear adventure. Steve said he and his brother have been dabbling in streetwear for almost 20 years. When the brothers were younger, they owned a clothing store in Racine called Hip Hop Connections, from 2002 to 2004. I was young, still on the streets and it wasn’t my main priority at the time, Philip said. Unfortunately, the building housing their last store was demolished and the brothers never found a new location. Then, Philippe found himself in difficulty with the justice system. When he was 14, he was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with the intention of distributing it. This kicked off his journey through the criminal justice system. After serving several sentences between the ages of 14 and 28, Philip decided to go to machine school. I knew this job was well paid and being a criminal it was easier to find a job, he said. For 10 years, Philip worked at Neenah Foundry, a supplier to several of the world’s largest manufacturing companies. He later decided to become a full-time entrepreneur. Philip also runs The Cozzy Corner, the award-winning soul food restaurant in downtown Appleton, and the hair salon at Fox River Mall Legends Cuts and Styles, where he also cuts his hair. I’m still working, he says. Steve hopes to show others that there are other ways to make money besides selling drugs or committing a crime. He would like Envy Fits and Fashion to encourage more people to become their own boss. Steve would also like to see the franchise expand. I just want us to be relevant and have different locations in different cities, he said.

