See Gabrielle Union’s Valentino Couture dress in Paris





Gabrielle Union celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary in style. The Being Mary Jane The actress had dinner with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, at the Peninsula Paris hotel. On Instagram, she shared photos of the Valentino Couture outfit she was wearing. Picking up an issue from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection, Union looked stunning in a strapless dress that featured a black top part over a pale pink structured skirt. She accessorized the look with red stilettos and small diamond hoops from Briony Raymond. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Union also posted romantic couple photos of herself and Wade, who wore a navy suit, white sneakers and diamond chains. One shot shows the couple posing hand in hand on a tree-lined Paris alley. Another shows the couple smiling as they stand, with the illuminated Eiffel Tower twinkling in the distance. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Wade also shared his own snap of the occasion: a family photo with his son Zaire, 19, and daughter Zaya, 14, and couple’s daughter Kaavia James, 2. “Celebrating our 7th anniversary in Paris with family and friends was a dream come true🙏🏾 We want to thank everyone who took the time to come and share the love of our family! To our loved ones who couldn’t. do we miss and love you guys! to my wife @gabunion 🖤 ​​Happy birthday baby and thank you for putting up with my c *** 🤬 I love loving you, “Wade wrote. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union marked the special occasion yesterday with a video slideshow, featuring the couple and shared family moments. Beginning with a video of Union and Wade’s wedding in 2014, the slideshow featured the couple’s October 2020 TIME Magazine cover. “Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a life to go. My best friend, coolest buddy, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I @dwyanewade Happy birthday baby”, a she wrote in the caption. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Quinci LeGardye

