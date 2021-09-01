Allbirds Inc. Prepares to Launch First ‘Sustainable Wall Street IPO’

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds Inc. on Tuesday announced plans to launch a sustainable initial public offering. The operation’s nickname requires the company to adhere to certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, making this initial public offering (IPO) of shares a first of its kind.

The California shoe maker lists its actions in a way that holds them accountable, maintaining a minimum ESG rating, implementing climate change best practices and committing to make meaningful progress on ESG issues important, according to a regulatory file.

Create a new category of sustainable IPOs

We hope to help develop a framework for companies to conduct what we call a sustainable public equity offering … Our vision is that the initial public offering of Allbirds will lay the groundwork that can be used by other companies for future SPOs, company management said. in the repository.

Allbirds shoes are produced from naturally occurring materials and the company claims its supply chain has been carbon neutral since 2019. We estimate that a standard pair of sneakers results in a carbon footprint of 14.1 kg of CO2e . Today, thanks to our use of renewable natural materials and responsible manufacturing, the average pair of Allbirds shoes has a carbon footprint that is 30% lower than our estimated carbon footprint for a standard pair of sneakers, and we compensate in full. moreover, to provide our customers with carbon neutral products, as the company points out in their floating documents.

Regarding their rationale for launching this pioneering sustainable equity public offering, Allbirds emphasizes that they believe in the power of selective industry collaboration to accelerate progress and refer to their partnership with adidas to unveil the shoe. lowest carbon footprint race in the world at 2.94 kg CO2e in May. 2021. This partnership, along with our decision to open the green, carbon-negative EVA used to make SweetFoam, and our carbon footprint methodology demonstrate our ability to expand our impact across the industry and beyond, while extending the leadership of our brands as a sustainability innovator.

The company’s brief leaned heavily on its ESG credentials and noted that environmental impact and brand trust were increasingly important factors for its target buyers: Gen Z and Millennial Consumers.

Allbirds IPO Details

The company was founded in 2015 by co-CEOs Joseph Zwillinger and Timothy Brownand and last raised funds a year ago, when it secured $ 100 million in Series E funding and reached a valuation of $ 1 billion. Allbirds counts T Rowe Price, Franklin Templeton and Baillie Gifford as its backers.

Allbirds has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD.

The offering is led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. Allbirds has valued the offer size at $ 100 million and is seeking to be valued at $ 2 billion or more in a list as reported by Bloomberg News in June.

As a B-Corp, the board of directors of the shoe company is legally bound to balance profit and purpose and to publicly share an impact report on how it improves the company or the business. environment. In this regard, Allbirds has defined 19 criteria under six categories to make an equity offering sustainable and has committed to follow them. Some of the criteria in its listing prospectus include disclosure of a review during the IPO, while other efforts should be reported annually, including their work on establishing a policy on IPO. human rights, commitment to employee diversity and the obligation of suppliers to address environmental issues.

Allbirds also said that investors’ ESG profiles help in the selection on which funds are awarded stocks in the IPO process.

Allbirds expects to remain unprofitable after floating

As the documents filed with the stock exchange authority to request its stock exchange listing reveal, Allbirds has lost money since its inception and continues to expect that to be the case for the foreseeable future.

The company’s online sales revenue increased 74%, from $ 126 million in 2018 to $ 219.3 million in 2020. Indeed, digital sales totaled $ 194.6 million in 2020, or 89% of total sales. Pre-tax profit grew exponentially, from $ 1.3 million in 2019 to $ 15.4 million a year later. Despite the strong growth, Allbirds has not yet been profitable: net losses amounted to $ 40.4 million between 2019 and 2020. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for the six-month period ended June 30, Allbirds reported a loss of $ 21.1 million. The retailer says it expects to continue to be in deficit for the foreseeable future.

Going forward, Allbirds plans to make a big push into physical stores (it currently operates 27 stores directly) as the first phase of a ramp approaches hundreds of potential locations. According to their IPO filing, the new stores have helped increase brand awareness and web traffic. Sales in physical stores accounted for 11% of the company’s revenue and fell 17% from 2019 to 2020.

Image: Birds Inc. IPO filing