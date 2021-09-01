Paving the way for sustainable fashion

Bangladesh’s leading textiles and clothing manufacturer is breaking new ground in sustainability.

With climate change seen as the most pressing global challenge over the next decade, more and more consumers are rewarding companies that put sustainability at the top of their agenda.

This scrutiny has been particularly intense in the textile industry, which has traditionally been seen as a major contributor to global warming. The sector emits around 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year, exceeding emissions from airlines and maritime industries combined.

In this context, Bangladesh Beximco has become a world leader in sustainable fashion manufacturing. Founded 26 years ago, the company counts Amazon, Bershka, Marks & Spencer, Michael Kors, Pull & Bear, Target and Zara among its clients.

Amid growing demand for ethically manufactured clothing, the company has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations by employing a range of advanced manufacturing and supply chain management solutions ranging from the use of materials recycled to adopting an on-demand manufacturing model to meet the changing needs of its customers.

With its investments in sustainable and financially viable projects, Beximco is at the forefront of the eco-fashion trend. At the same time, it also supports the production of clothing that is affordable, durable, comfortable and aesthetically appealing to the customer.

Every brand and retailer we work with has told us that sustainable manufacturing is an absolute necessity for the future, says Syed Naved Husain, Group Director and CEO of Beximco. They made it clear that sellers who cannot provide ethical and sustainable clothing will ultimately have a very limited role in this industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to sustainable products. A McKinsey survey in April 2020 showed that some 67% of consumers consider the use of sustainable materials to be an important factor when shopping.

Integrated value chain

Beximcos’ achievements in sustainable production are also helping Bangladesh shed its image as a low-cost manufacturing hub and move the country forward to integrate into larger global value chains.

Beximco recognizes that the traditional approach to the production of textiles and clothing is no longer tenable, says ASF Rahman, president of the Beximco group. The integration of new technologies, the adoption of innovations in the workplace, the adoption of sustainable efficiencies are just some of the essential changes that must be made to meet the changing demands of customers and markets.

Today, the Dhaka-based company is regarded as one of the region’s most important eco-friendly fashion manufacturers. We are proud to have made significant strides and strides in the field of sustainability, says Rahman. our communities and our value chain partners.

Recycle with Recover

Recycling waste to make high quality yarns is at the heart of Beximcos’ sustainable development initiatives. Beximco has partnered with Recover Textile Systems, a Spanish recycling technology company specializing in transforming textile waste into premium fibers, to become the world’s largest textile waste collector and recycler and a specialized spinner of recycled yarns High quality.

Recover collects and sorts textile waste from around the world to produce new fibers containing recycled cotton, mixed with other recycled materials such as polyester from plastic water bottles. The high percentage of cotton means that this yarn can be used in the production of high-end textiles.

The results are impressive. The recovery process score is 1 on the Higg index, the highest possible score on the industry standard for measuring environmental sustainability. In comparison, clothing made from conventional cotton has a Higg score of around 70, while organic cotton has a score of around 45.

All products made from Recover textiles can be recycled at the end of their life, going back into the system for a new production loop, Husain explains.

Durable washing

Beximco is also a pioneer in using sustainable washing processes that are not only more environmentally friendly, but able to achieve a look and feel that matches consumer preferences, while remaining cost competitive.

The conventional washing process for denim fabrics uses large amounts of fresh water, chemicals and energy, and produces downstream waste and effluent. To solve these problems, Beximco worked with the main technological players in sustainable development such as Jeanologia and Tonello to modify the washing process.

Beximco adopted Jeanologias 5.0 laundry technologies such as ozone to replace bleach, lasers to replace chemicals, and smart foam to replace water to produce jeans. As a result, the company’s freshwater consumption fell to just 1 liter per garment, compared to 70 liters using conventional washing methods. This translates to savings of up to 900 million gallons of water per year.

Manufacture on demand

In another effort to eliminate waste, Beximco is working with e-commerce giant Amazon to implement a more economical and sustainable on-demand manufacturing model.

While traditional clothing manufacturing is done months before sales, an on-demand product is not made until after the sale is booked. The product is then shipped in just a few days. As a result, fashion brands will no longer have expensive inventory to sell at the end of each season.

In an on-demand model, Beximcos customers don’t need to order thousands of products they may never sell, Husain explains. There is no inventory, no wasted fabric and no warehousing.

With on-demand manufacturing increasing the pressure to deliver products under tight deadlines, Beximco has strived to optimize each process to speed up production without sacrificing quality.

Greater efficiency reduces waste

Other sustainability projects that Beximco has undertaken aim to increase the company’s productivity and reduce waste by updating its technology and equipment.

For example, the company upgraded its effluent treatment plant with new technology from the United States. This is necessary to protect the environment, as effluent treatment prevents the release of hazardous substances that can contaminate groundwater and cause disease and other problems.

Beximco’s commitment to sustainability is also evident at its head office on the Beximco Industrial Parka green campus spread over 400 acres (1,600 square kilometers) in Gazipur, an industrial district north of Dhaka. Local residents call the campus the lungs of Gazipur because it is home to over 100,000 trees and an organic farm. The entire park has received LEED Green certification from the US Green Building Council.

The company’s many sustainability efforts are one of the key measures of success taken into account by the company. The role of sustainability is a fundamental KPI that we have defined linked to long-term success, says Rahman. It should not only be measured from an economic point of view but from a social and environmental point of view in terms of human well-being and the health of our planet.

