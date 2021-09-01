Fashion
Anna-Kaci striped midi dress can make you look long and slim
The main objective of many We when buying New clothes is to find styles that flatter our silhouettes. Whether you are looking for casual sportswear or chic evening dresses, it’s all about pieces that we feel comfortable and chic to wear!
Of course, finding the right fit for your body type is essential for clothes like dresses, but some styles can also have a slimming effect that can boost your self-confidence. We love wearing vertical stripes because they can lengthen the body, and a dress like this one from Anna-Kaci is the ultimate example!
Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Vertical Striped Short Sleeve A-Line Dress for prices from 25 $, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.
Every detail of this dress is excellently executed to create a truly stunning piece! It offers a midi length that reaches the knee, simple short sleeves, a V-neck that is not too low and a trendy ruffle at the bottom of the skirt. It also comes with a matching fabric belt that cinches the waist effortlessly!
We’ve seen a slew of striped dresses lately, and a lot of them look the same. but not this one! The stripes on this dress appear to have tiny dots sprinkled on each line, instantly making the piece look more eye-catching. It’s avant-garde and fresh for fall!
Anna-Kaci Women’s Vertical Striped Short Sleeve A-Line Dress
You can currently pick up this dress in five different shades: Bright green, navy blue, powder pink, dark red and mustard yellow. Each color has the same complementary white stripes, so you can’t go wrong! We were obsessed with this modern take on a traditional striped garment, and I think this is the crème de la crème for your transitional fashion needs. While it’s still warm outside, wear this dress alone, and when it’s cooler, wear it with your favorite denim or leather motorcycle jacket!
Not what you are looking for? To verify more styles from Anna-Kaci and shop all clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Remember to check everything Amazon Daily Deals Here!
Discover more of our choices and offershere!
