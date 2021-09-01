Fashion
Dress code applied differently for boys and girls in Viral TikTok
Two high school students have decided to prove a point to their school in a now viral TikTok that makes a serious point: dress codes are sexist and full of double standards. These double standards mainly affect girls.
Two Illinois students decided to give administrators nowhere to hide, showing how unfair the school’s dress policy is by dressing the same and recording how the school manages their outfits, which was obviously different depending on their gender. Viral TikToks make it clear: School dress codes punish girls for having a body.
According to BuzzFeed, Kenzie Crimmins and Drew Jarding wanted to prove how sexist the school dress code is. So they put on similar outfits on the same day and shared the results on TikTok. Dressing the same way at school to show how sexist dress codes are, Drew captioned one of the first videos they created.
They weren’t dressed identically, but quite similarly. Drew and Kenzie both wore cropped t-shirts, Kenzie teaming up with tight leggings and Drew opting for shorts. The subtle differences were also made on purpose.
Drew explained that he wanted their outfits to be similar but wanted Kenzie to be more low-key with long pants instead of shorts and a slightly longer crop top, Drew said. BuzzFeed.
Through the video, it appeared, at first, that the two students were going to be left alone without a dress code violation. Until the seventh period when a teacher wrote to Kenzie for showing her belly.
Nothing was said to Drew, whose shirt was shorter. They were like, your shirt is really revealing and offered to go to the resource room to get changed, Kenzie told BuzzFeed.
In the video with Kenzie, she had her shoulders covered and pants well below the knee. Her shirt was technically a cropped top, showing a small window to her stomach. On the other hand, Drew broke school rules regarding crop tops and shorts, and no one told him to change.
Drew had done a series of dress codes on TikTok to show that school doesn’t apply the same rules for everyone. According to Drew, the school bans suspenders that show too much shoulders, spaghetti straps, crop tops and ripped jeans. In addition, shorts, dresses and pants should be below the knee.
I had known the dress codes were unfair for a while; I just didn’t know at this point, Drew explained. I was wearing several outfits that were against the code or whatever, and they hadn’t told me all week.
The story echoes a controversy earlier in the year when a school edited photos from the yearbook to cover girls’ chests and shoulders even when they were wearing clothes appropriate to the school dress code. .
It is clear that the enforcement of dress code violations is seldom equal, and for the most part, the people who get in trouble for breaking the dress codes are girls or women who show up. In the meantime, this means that girls will be taken out of classrooms and punished while not all boys will be guilty of the crime of having bodies or showing a few extra inches of flesh. It’s time for outdated and sexist dress codes to end.
