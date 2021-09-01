Fashion show make-up relaunch exclusively at Sephora





What’s old is new again, at least at Sephora. Fashion Fair, one of the first major cosmetics companies in the United States to create inclusive makeup products with deeper skin tones in mind, is relaunching its pioneering online brand today in partnership with Sephora. Founded in 1973, Fashion Fair’s initial launch set a new standard in makeup, with its unique line of gold and mahogany foundation shades, vibrant eye shadows and more, created especially for black and brown skin. . In its heyday, Fashion Fair products were revered by A-List celebrities including model Pat Cleveland, actress Diahann Carroll and legend Aretha Franklin among them. Model Pat Cleveland in the 2021 Fashion Fair campaign video. This month’s relaunch marks the start of a new chapter in the company’s history, with updated vegan and natural formulas fueling the new collection. Many original favorites from Fashion Fair customers will return as well, but in a new way. “The brand is inspired by its history, while creating a collection designed with the needs of today’s consumers in mind,” said Fashion Fair co-owner Desiree Rogers. BAZAAR.com. “We have cleaner products and natural additives like vitamin C, vitamin E, turmeric, bamboo powder and green tea extract, all created for darker skin tones. Each of the foundations and powders in the Fashion Fair line is vegan. The incorporation of skin-friendly ingredients like Vitamins C and E in the company’s revival is not for the weight, but extremely intentional; they’re designed to help treat common skin problems, including hyperpigmentation, which are often experienced by people with darker skin. The re-launched heroic products of Fashion Fair. To make Fashion Fair more accessible to new buyers, the brand has partnered with mega retailer Sephora to roll out new essentials, including Iconic Lipstick, SkinFlex Stick Foundation, Crème to Powder Skin Foundation, Fabulous Priming. Serum, Set It Loose Powder and Iconic Pressed Powder. Each color option in the range represents a total of 70 individual items, with the brand’s buildable foundations available in up to 16 shades optimized for melancholic skin. “Sephora understood the story of Fashion Fair from the start,” says Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, co-owner of the company. “They embraced the uniqueness and history of this iconic brand by recognizing its timeless relevance. ” Faced with the recovery, Fashion Fair hit If Beale Street could speak actress KiKi Layne as brand ambassador, in addition to celebrity makeup artist Sam good as a global makeup ambassador. The company continues its mission of empowering people of color, not only through its enhanced product offerings, but also with a new scholarship and internship in the beauty industry for select students who historically attend Black Spelman College, including the launch is scheduled for 2022. Actress KiKi Layne is the Fashion Fair brand ambassador. Fashion Fair products cost between $ 26 and $ 37 and are currently available online at Sephora.com and FashionFair.com. The complete collection will be available in-store at select Sephora stores starting September 9. Buy the new products of the fashion show Iconic lipstick Fashion fair

Zipporah $ 26.00 Fabulous base serum for the face Fashion fair

Zipporah $ 37.00 Iconic Pressed Setting Powder Fashion fair

Zipporah $ 34.00 SkinFlex Stick Foundation Fashion fair

Zipporah $ 37.00 Fashion Fair Cream to Powder Foundation Fashion fair

Zipporah $ 37.00 Set It Loose Setting Powder Fashion fair

Zipporah $ 34.00 Tiffany Dodson

Associate writer in beauty business

Tiffany Dodson is Associate Editor-in-Chief of Beauty Business at Bazaar.com where she covers everything beauty and shopping, including new products and must-see sales. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a37397530/fashion-fair-sephora-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos