Bangladesh rejects New Zealand for lowest men’s T20I total | Locust

Bangladesh started the T20I series against New Zealand emphatically, knocking them out for 60 of New Zealand’s lowest ever total in the men’s T20Is at the first T20I in Dhaka on Wednesday. Only two players registered Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls in double digits with 18 and were the team’s top scorers. For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin each landed two wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman landed 3/13.

This is the second time New Zealand has come out for 60 in the T20 internationals. Before that, in a match in 2014, New Zealand lost 60 to Sri Lanka, which incidentally also happened in Bangladesh. It is also the lowest T20I total of any team against Bangladesh, who have now eliminated the opposition for less than 100 consecutive games. Prior to that, Bangladesh had knocked down Australia for 62 in the fifth T20I, securing the series 4-1.

Bangladesh spinners smothered New Zealand from the start, with newbies Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie falling in love with the ducks. After being reduced to 9/4, New Zealand entered into a small partnership between Latham and Nicholls, which added 34 points. However, once the partnership broke New Zealand looked distraught and lost their last five wickets for 17 races.

Before the start of the series, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah warned the team that they cannot afford to be complacent with the current New Zealand unit, which is deprived of some of its key players for the tour. With unavailable IPL-related players such as Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson, Latham has been named the skipper for the New Zealand white ball tours, which would see the Black Caps play five T20Is against the Bangladesh and three ODI and five T20I in Pakistan.