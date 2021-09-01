Fashion show to support a non-profit organization helping survivors of abuse | New





They are back and they can’t wait. The Hopes Door New Beginning Center (HDNBC) is kicking off its sixth annual Tapestry of Hope Fashion Show & Luncheon in Person Fashion Show & Luncheon this year. The event is scheduled for September 10 at the Hilton Granite Park in Plano, and doors open for shopping at 10:30 am. After last year’s event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excitement is in the air and growing for everyone to attend Tapestry of Hope in person this year. Highland Park Village is the fashion sponsor with five boutiques represented, Alice + Olivia, FRAME, Lela Rose, Trina Turk and Veronica Beard on the runway. These vendors and others will be open to shopping for guests to have their favorite styles. Nine local vendors will also offer food ranging from candles, socks, hats, jewelry, pet accessories, soaps to chocolates. It has been a long and difficult year and a half, but we are delighted to have such a positive response to come together to support our domestic violence survivors, said Christina Coultas, CEO of the Hopes Door New Beginning Center. Precautions will be in place with tables d’hôtes 10 feet apart to allow guests to feel comfortable attending the event live. Sanitation stations will be set up in the lobby and ballroom for fundraising. Producer Rhonda Sargent Chambers will mask her team and other precautions will include using a straight runway for the fashion show instead of the traditional T-shaped runway. Tapestry of Hope is the primary fundraising and awareness event for the Hopes Door New Beginning Center, Coultas said. We are bringing our community together to learn more about the free programs and services provided by HDNBC to people in North Texas who may be in need of safety and healing from domestic violence.. We look forward to delivering the fashion as it was designed to be presented, in person, said Joa Muns, Honorary President. The fashion show, featuring Highland Park Village, is always a real highlight at Tapestry of Hope and each year the center takes it up a notch with new and exciting presentations. Supporters can visit www.hdnbc.org/taestryofhope to purchase tickets until September 7. All funds raised are used to support the free and confidential services provided by HDNBC. Hopes Door New Beginning Center is a North Texas nonprofit organization specializing in spousal and family violence intervention and prevention. The center offers free programs to help families move towards safer, happier and healthier lives. The center offers an accommodation program of up to 90 days, individual and group counseling services for adults and children, case management, legal assistance and educational programs. There is a 24-hour hotline, 972-276-0057, which is one of the entry points for free services. The education department offers free educational programs in cooperation with local school districts for the education and awareness of pre-teens and adolescents. The Hopes Door resale store in Plano plays an important role in the centre’s engagement with customers and the public. Lightly used items are welcome, and customers shop with a voucher to get the clothes, shoes, and furniture they need. Visit www.hdnbc.org/taestryofhope for more information.

