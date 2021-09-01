Risch names Alexander Davis menswear in Boise as September’s Small Business of the Month – Press Releases





BOISE, Idaho – Today, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Alexander Davis Menswear in Boise as Idaho’s Small Business of the Month for September 2021. Alexander Davis Menswear will be recognized for his contribution to the Boise community in the US Senate Congressional Record. Founded in 1891 by two-time mayor of Boise and eleventh governor of Idaho, Moses Alexander opened a one-price tailoring shop in downtown Boise to provide area gold diggers with gloves and gear. protection. The company quickly found success with its customers, but as mining operations in the Treasure Valley dwindled, Alexander Davis shifted from selling durable work wear to everyday wear to meet the needs of the growing community of Boise. Alexander Davis is recognized as one of the oldest menswear stores in the United States and will soon be celebrating 131 years in business. For more than a century, their personalized service and quality apparel have captivated the residents of Treasure Valley and allowed the company to become one of the region’s premier retailers. Today, Alexander Davis is owned and operated by David Graves, a native of Grangeville, a longtime store employee who began the process of buying the business with his wife Kathleen in 2006. Graves continues to build the brand. Alexander Davis and strengthen its reputation as a quality brand. clothier dedicated to meeting the needs of each client. “Alexander Davis embodies the long tradition of small business in Idaho,” said Risch. “For over 100 years, they have adapted to an ever-changing landscape to welcome their customers and keep their doors open. “ “, Risch continued. “You are the pride of our great state and I look forward to your continued growth and success. “ Background: Idaho is consistently ranked as one of the best places in the country to do business. Each month, Senator Risch selects a small business in Idaho that exemplifies Idaho’s values ​​of hard work, entrepreneurship and exceptional commitment to the community. # # #

