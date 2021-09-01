Kanye Wests Donda proves to be the winning formula for fashion and the press – Sourcing Journal

Perhaps the only consistency Kanye West provides is his unpredictability.

Related Articles

The multi-hyphenated rapper and fashion mogul is regularly at the center of controversy, and his latest album, “Donda,” is no exception. Ahead of the August 29 release, the celebrity hosted a series of listening nights, each sparking outrage and, subsequently, hype.

Among the glaring issues, West featured artists Marilyn Manson and Da Baby on stage at his listening party in Chicago on August 26. The two artists are currently facing their own controversies, with Manson in the midst of multiple sexual assault allegations and Da Baby receiving a backlash. of a homophobic rant following a recent concert that resulted in his withdrawal from festivals and trademark deals.

The events also drew criticism for hosting around 38,000 fans at Soldier Stadium as the country saw an increase in Covid-19 cases. On top of that, each listening event featured dark religious themes, with crucifixes and Bible verses leading the show. Kim Kardashian West, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, appeared on stage wearing a wedding dress, the same that closed the Balenciaga couture show when it debuted this summer.

Despite or as a result of the controversies, the product “Donda” posted a record turnover of $ 7 million in its first listening event last month, which Hypebeast said beat the former holder of the record Taylor Swift, which grossed just under $ 7. million per show for her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia designed West’s event merchandise, which included long-sleeved shirts with a Star of David with a crucifix in its center and priced at $ 100. Available in beige and black, the shirts included the album name as well as the date and location of the event.

Gvasalia was also the mastermind behind streetwear darling Vetements, and joins the ranks of viral and sensational designers who use irony and social media to their advantage. Like West, Gvasalia has a penchant for taking bold positions that get people talking. In 2017, he stopped producing traditional parades, deeming them impersonal and unnecessary. In 2019, he left Vetements and, last July, announced a “Secret Project” with little more than a cryptic Instagram post and an accompanying “Vetements Secret Project” Instagram profile.

Gvasalia’s affinity for headlines, coupled with West’s status as an expert provocateur, are just the tip of the iceberg. In recent years, West has questioned the legitimacy of slavery, backed former US President Donald Trump and announced his own presidential bid, which appears to be the winning formula for the press. While volatility is usually an undesirable quality in a trading partner, Gap decided to take a calculated risk on the mogul in order to tap into the much sought after demographics of Gen Z and Millennials.

Despite the controversies, in June, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal was hopeful that West would continue to have a positive impact on the company, and told investors that “Yeezy Gap is a work in progress and remains a important opportunity for us.

And it apparently works. Marketing software company Launchmetrics reported that Gap’s Yeezy partnership had already racked up $ 34.9 million in media impact value since the collaboration was announced last June. He expects joint collection revenues to exceed $ 150 million next year.

West not only plays with his own business rulebook, but also a unique fashion rulebook. Retail analytics firm Edited noted that the “Donda era” inspired a range of streetwear trends, including gothic lettering, bondage dressage, and post-apocalyptic themes. West took the stage at his listening events in a bulletproof vest with the word “Donda,” further emphasizing the dark undertones of the era. His current style is also defined by a dark color palette punctuated by pops of primary colors, a diversion from his neutral and earthy tones that characterize him.

The puffer jacket, which was the first item in the Yeezy x Gap collection in June 2021, also defines the “Donda” era. The bright blue $ 200 recycled nylon puffer jacket sold out on day one. According to Edited, as a result of the decline in proceeds, “global investment and sales activity has skyrocketed,” noting that year-to-date arrivals have increased 56% year-on-year and 34% year-on-year. % compared to 2019.