Fashion photographer Bruce Weber and male models end legal battles

What began almost four years ago as a widely publicized legal battle between fashion photographer Bruce Weber and a man model then led to a second trial between the lens man and five other male models which ended considerably more calmly.

In 2017, model Jason Boyce alleged that Weber groped him and kissed him without his consent. After initially filing a complaint in 2019 in the Southern District of New York against Weber using pseudonyms, five models had to amend their complaint to include their full legal names as per a judge’s order. Alleging to have been sexually trafficked and sexually assaulted, victims described Weber as a serial sexual predator who used his power in the male modeling industry to fraudulently and coerce future male models into indulging in. abusive commercial acts.

The joint lawsuit was filed by Josh Ardolf, Anthony Baldwin, Jacob Madden, Jnana Van Oijen and Buddy Krueger. As of September 2020, Kruegers’ sexual misconduct allegations against Weber were reportedly dropped.

The Boyce lawsuits and the joint complaint were recently settled, according to a spokesperson for Weber and a representative for The Bloom Firm. The six men were represented by leading lawyer Lisa Bloom of The Bloom Firm.

Weber declined an interview on Tuesday through a spokesperson, as did Bloom. The spokesperson for Weber also declined to comment on the range of settlements, why Weber decided to go this route, how the business affected his career, and what future plans Weber has planned.

A spokesperson for Webers said Bruce chose to put this matter aside and move on with his life.

Arick Fudali, partner and managing attorney at The Bloom Firm, made an almost textual statement, The parties have chosen to put this case behind them and move forward with their lives.

After allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, many brands and publications distanced themselves from Weber, including decades of fashion. photography include work for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Pirelli, Abercrombie & Fitch, Vogue, Revlon and others.

Weber denied the charges in January 2018. At that point, he posted on Instagram, I want to address the recent allegations made against me. I unequivocally deny these accusations and will defend myself vigorously. I have spent my career capturing the human spirit through photographs and I am convinced that in due course the truth will prevail. I am grateful for the outpouring of support I received.

In addition to Weber, another renowned fashion photographer, Mario Testino, was accused of sexual exploitation by models in January 2018. Testino’s lawyers disputed the allegations against him at the time. After the publication of an investigative article in the New York Times, Cond Nasts Anna Wintour said the publisher would not be working with Weber or Testino for the foreseeable future. A spokeswoman for Cond Nast did not immediately respond on Tuesday when asked whether the publishing house has worked with Weber since then or would do so again now that the legal issues are settled.

A media request to the Testinos team was not immediately acknowledged on Tuesday.

In late 2017, Boyce took legal action against Weber after the #MeToo movement gained substantial celebrity support. In a March 2019 case filed with the New York State Supreme Court, Boyce claimed that after meeting Weber for 10 minutes at a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store in December 2014 at the behest of his Soul Artist agents Management, the photographer indicated that he wanted to photograph him. The next day, Boyce claimed he went to the Webers Little Bear studio for the shoot. His file alleged that Weber had closed the door behind them and after a few minutes of photographing Boyce, Weber had put a chair in front of Boyce and put his legs around him.

The allegations included that Weber had rubbed his forehead with oil, which made him extremely uncomfortable, and had Boyce take off his shirt, which he did, before leading the model in a series of breathing exercises, asked Boyce to take off his pants, which he did. because he knew he had to nail the photoshoot, according to the record. Boyce claimed that without her consent, Weber placed his hands on Boyces and pulled down the model’s underwear. Boyce also alleged that he was forced to rub his own genitals and that Weber placed Boyces hands on Webers pants over his genitals.

In turn, Webers’ legal team reportedly filed a memorandum of law into the opposition claiming that Boyce sent Weber pictures of himself naked or wearing small clothes before and after filming. Boyce also reportedly texted Weber asking when they could work together again.

A Boston Globe investigative article in February 2018 revealed allegations of abuse by models against fashion photographers Patrick Demarchelier, David Bellemere and Greg Kadel as well as stylist Karl Templer. Each of the men denied any wrongdoing.

After being widely sought after by major fashion brands and magazines for commercial and editorial work, Weber embarked on more artistic endeavors, such as the pursuit of All-American, a photography and literary journal that he and his wife Nan started. In September 2018, Hercules magazine was among the first to enlist Weber following the models’ lawsuit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Weber had shown no signs of cloudy water on Instagram. A post of a 1997 photo of a dozen shirtless men by the pool wearing masks and snorkels from his book Branded Youth had 1,702 likes.

