Can robots create fashion? – USC Viterbi

Not only is tie-dyeing back in fashion, it’s one of the most popular summer pastimes for kids and adults alike. The steps are simple: take a t-shirt, twist it and segment it, then dye it to create a pattern. When you are done, you have something fun, unique and yes, trendy once more at least, according to Louis Vuitton and Jennifer lopez.

The garment industry uses a lot of human labor for tedious and repetitive tasks like tie dyeing, because while robots thrive on working with hard and stiff materials, they struggle with softer, more flexible materials. . This is the challenge that Professor SK Gupta, director of the State-of-the-art manufacturing center at USC Viterbi School of Engineering and holder of the Smith International Professorship in Mechanical Engineering, introduced three undergraduates when they came to see him in search of a practical robotics project.

Mechanical engineering students Danielle Redmond and Olivia Vigano and junior Meghana Sagare deliberated on ways to explore this challenge, ultimately landing on tie-dyeing as a fun example of how robots can support the garment industry. , while emphasizing human creativity.

There is so little going on with the fabrics at this time. It is a need in industry, especially in large-scale clothing manufacturing. What’s cool about this project is that the human designs and the robot executes, Redmond said.

She added: It cuts down on a repetitive task that a human would have to do over and over again every day to mass produce tie-dye. So you take a lot of the time consuming aspects of the process and cut them out, while also encouraging creativity to create something yourself.

Meet Baxter, a robot designed to work near humans

Once the challenge was launched, came Baxter, an industrial robot created specifically for human-robot collaborations. Baxters arms are more flexible than typical industrial robots, and its joints have springs, which means its arms are more flexible and resistant to injury than its human counterparts. This allowed the team to experiment with a few different specs without compromising Baxters’ performance.

To figure out how to make a tie-dye t-shirt using Baxter, the team first researched how a person dyed a shirt in the first place. Watching numerous videos, the team decided on the key steps in the tie-dyeing process that they should take using their robot.

We would first try to accomplish the step or task ourselves and then ask: How can a robot do this? said Sagaré. A lot of people have used forks to twist the shirt, which has worked really well for us.

Once we found what worked, we could really fine-tune the process, Redmond said. For example, 3D printing parts that perform better than what we have on hand.

The team also had to allow the robot to infuse the fabric with dye. This was accomplished using tubes attached to the robot arms and mugs full of fabric dye. A motor was used for each cup, to help drive that specific color of liquid through the tube and onto the T-shirt.

After all the material was optimized, the students had to create some code to ensure that the robot could calculate the correct waypoints on the fabric in order to add dye in the correct pattern.

To begin with, Baxter uses a camera on one of his arms to identify a first red spot added to the middle of the shirt. This allows Baxter to center their workspace before dyeing.

At first, the students imagined that Baxter would create the same design over and over again. But as their work progressed, they decided to allow for more creative collaboration. A key feature created by the team: a drawing mechanism for users to design the tie-dye graphic on their own.

A steep learning curve

The students specifically undertook a project that would expose them to new arenas and challenge them. As such, they encountered a few hurdles, from troubleshooting hardware issues to learning Baxter programming from scratch.

I’m a mechanical engineer and didn’t have a lot of coding experience before working on Baxter, said Sagare. I did the majority of the coding in Python, but never took a Python course before. At the same time, Baxter runs on the Robot Operating System (ROS), which was like gibberish to me when I first started.

Meanwhile, Redmond said getting the fabric to twist properly is a formidable task. We’ve tried so many things, she says.

Vigano added: We tried using original Baxters clips at first, but they stuck to the shirt when she tried to raise her hand. It was really important to find a great design that worked when he tried to twist the shirt and release it.

Ultimately, as Baxter moves on to new research projects, the team wants to continue exploring human designs, a robot creates a configuration.

Says Redmond: Being able to design a special piece of art or clothing and let the robot create it and you don’t have to be there, it works great, especially in a COVID world. This project motivated me to continue working in a creative industry. I love the mix of art and engineering.

Sagare added: It influenced my future plans to go deeper into robotic engineering. It’s very interdisciplinary, incorporating mechanical engineering and design and a lot of computer science.

Vigano said the project opened her mind to the fact that she liked working groups. I am motivated by working with people who have the same goals and who want to work hard to achieve them. I also think a project like this has the potential to excite a younger generation who loves tie dyeing. They may be interested in robotics in general.

She added: Having a group of three engineering women here is pretty cool.