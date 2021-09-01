DEC announces new deer and bear hunting rules, including longer hunting hours and dress code





The State Department of Environmental Conservation this week announced several changes to state hunting laws regarding deer and black bear, including extended hunting hours and dress code requirements. The DEC announced the proposed changes in June 2021, after adopting the update New York State Deer Management Plan. After careful consideration of the public comments received on the proposed changes, the DEC adopted the rules as proposed. A summary of public comments received and response from DECs is available on the DEC website and in the latest issue of New York State Registry. The changes adopted and the DEC rationale for adopting them are as follows: * Extend deer and bear hunting hours to include the entire period of ambient light from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The previous regulations only allowed hunting after sunrise and not after sunset. All other states allow deer hunting beginning half an hour before sunrise or earlier, or specifying daylight hours, and 46 of the 50 states allow deer hunting up to a certain period (mostly half an hour). -time) after sunset. This change is in line with the national standard for big game hunting; * Require that anyone hunting big game with a firearm, or accompanying someone hunting big game with a firearm, wear a plain or patterned fluorescent orange or pink hat, vest or jacket. Most shooting incidents related to two-man hunting in New York City involve a hunter victim not wearing fluorescent orange or pink clothing. Similar fluorescent orange requirements exist in most states; * Establish a nine-day season for antlerless deer in mid-September (September 11-19, 2021) using firearms in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3M, 3R, 8A , 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A and 9F, and using bow hunting equipment in WMU 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C. The management objectives in these units are either to reduce the deer population or to maintain a stable population, and an increase in antlerless harvest is necessary to achieve these objectives. The targets are based on public comments and assessments of the impacts of deer on forests. Hunters can only use deer management permit (DMP) and deer management assistance permit (DMAP) tags during this season; * Restore the woodless harvest at the start of the muzzleloading season in North Zone WMUs 6A, 6F and 6J. The management objective of these units is to maintain a stable population and the deer population in these units has increased due to a series of mild winters and previous restrictions on antlerless harvesting; * Simplify the bear hunting season in the Adirondack region by extending the regular season to cover the entire hunting season; * Remove outdated language related to the use of deer tags during the September portion of the first archery season; * Hunters between the ages of 12 and 13 can hunt deer with a firearm and crossbows in counties that have passed local law to participate in the occasion. See Big Junior Big Game page on the DEC website for participating counties; and * Holiday Deer Hunt is an extension of the late muzzleloading and bow hunting season from December 26th to January 1st in the South Zone. The full text of adopted regulations is available on the DEC website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/outdoors/2021/09/dec-announces-new-deer-bear-hunting-rules-including-longer-hunting-hours-new-dress-code.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos