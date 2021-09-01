BEAMS BOY x Clarks GORE-TEX Wallabee Release, Info





Mark: BEAMS BOY x Clarks Season: Fall / Winter 2021 To buy: BEAM website Release date: October Price: 34,100 (approximately $ 310) Editor’s Notes: BEAMS BOY and Clarks are going strong, as they say, with their collaborative approach to the Wallabee boot. Update to the classic Clarks Originals in women’s sizes, BOY BEAMS the brand’s sub-label “designed for women who love the strength and function found in men’s fashion” offers an elegant and timeless take on hip-hop’s favorite shoe. First introduced in 1967, the Wallabee entered the mainstream when, in the 90s, New York rappers, including the Wu Tang Clan, began wearing them in music videos and on the street. (Ghostface Killah even has a single called “Wallabee Champ.”) Since then, the moccasin shoe has been spotted on the well-heeled feet of Kanye West, Drake, Nas and Pharrell. The silhouette’s influence on streetwear doesn’t stop there. Over the years, Clarks has collaborated with many brands, including Aim Leon Dore, Stssy and Wu Wear of Wu Tang, on limited edition iterations of the Wallabee. Despite Clarks’ origins in the UK through Padmore & Barnes, his Wallabee is a typical New York shoe. It is discreetly luxurious, functional enough to be worn on a daily basis. You can wear Wallabees to the bodega without looking silly, and you can wear them to dinner while looking neat. BEAMS BOY gives the shoe extraizzzz with a rugged Vibram sole and waterproof GORE-TEX upper, bonuses that don’t detract from the timeless appeal of the Wallabee. These are recurring features in BEAMS ‘annual collaboration with Clarks, although BEAMS BOY’s color choice, a deep navy blue accented with interchangeable laces in royal blue and teal, keep the whole affair equally stylish, reflecting the calm. and the freshness of BEAMS ‘other neutral tones. collaborative models. To stay on top of everything the sneaker world has to offer, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow along. @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up for our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

