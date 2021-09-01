A Message for the Masses • The Nob Hill Gazette





This season we are seeing the emergence of a trend that is good not only for the track, but also for the environment. And the creators love Ashlynn Park, the creative eye of the ASHLYN brand, create collections rooted in sustainability. When growing up in Hong Kong, Park always assumed that Hangar was an architect, even choosing him as a specialty in college. But on my first summer vacation, I took fashion illustration classes, she recalls. I even submitted my designs to a fashion competition organized by the Korean Minister of Industry and won. After that I changed my major to fashion design. Since then, Park has worked for renowned designers like the San Francisco native Alexander Wang and Raf Simons. And while these experiences were instrumental in her career and sparked a move to New York City, this was her very first job as a fashion designer and pattern maker for a Japanese designer. Yohji Yamamoto this inspired her to create her own brand and to be conscientious while doing it. Yohji instilled in me a sense of pride and commitment to the quality of design that would stand against a world where overproduction and overconsumption in fashion has become the norm, Park says. Then COVID hit, and she found herself designing a collection under difficult circumstances. It was a time of serious pause, reflection and rebirth, Park shares. So I took on the challenge of reassessing my role as a designer. How to change the fashion system to reduce its negative impact on the environment? Park has discovered how fashion has an impact on the environment. The latest research reports that fashion production is responsible for 10 percent of humanity’s carbon emissions, she notes. It dries up water sources and pollutes rivers and streams. When discarded, 85 percent of all textiles end up in landfills or are burned each year. Even washing clothes, especially those made from synthetic fibers, can release microplastics into the ocean with every cycle. With our planet and our lives at stake, I wanted to take on the challenges of navigating ethical production and slowing the fashion cycle while bringing beautiful designs to life. With this firm commitment, she creates collections where items are pre-ordered and never mass produced. All materials are responsibly sourced, primarily from Japan, and the clothing is ethically handcrafted in New York City. And it offers tailor-made clothing. His fall collection, titled Hibernation, embraces the unexpected. Traditional silhouettes are reworked to reflect the lines of change. Deconstructed Mannish couture is juxtaposed with plush voluminous shapes and minimalist knit dresses. Park plays with undulating silhouettes in contrasting tones of black, white and cardinal red, a color that signals his resilience. Crepe suit jackets are surrounded by elongated ties and bondage straps and paired with cotton poplin shirts that explore unexpected folds. The dresses feature whimsical cutouts at the back and an air-dried cotton skirt plays with double-layered pleats. All of my pieces are built to last, and I intend each collection to sidestep trends and be worn season after season, says the designer. As for Spring 2022, Park is exploring transparency in construction while continuing to focus on building a sustainable brand and passing on what she learns to all who will listen. Yohji has always had great respect for the incredible artistry he put into his work, the attention to every detail and the emphasis on perfecting the inner construction of the garment, she says. I will continue to work like this and share this technique with my team and future generations of designers. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nobhillgazette.com/fall-fashion-a-message-for-the-masses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos