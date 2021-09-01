So, we’re back to wearing black dress pants everywhere, eh?





Black pants Neil Mockford / GC Images Bella hadid In the past, these fashion rules were known to be true: shirts are best when lined (see: polo shirts, tank tops); you cannot wear a coat at the club (you must freeze while you walk); and black pants are a dress code category in their own right, which basically works for all occasions. The latter was a favorite among those of us who spent our 2000s waiting for tables, singing in the school choir and panicking while presenting projects of 50% of your level in front of the class. They were our emergency pants; the pants that we somehow loved, but considered completely necessary and wore more than almost everything else. And now they’re back except, of course, they’re much better. We already knew ‘Work PAnts, ‘aka the pants were back. But the basic, structured black pants that you can basically wear everywhere are a whole different thing. Models like Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna are now using them to replace their jeans and other must-have bottoms, and while this new version is still dressy enough for a major event, it can be casual, sexy, and edgy. too much. RELATED: Get Ready, Because Butt Fashion Is Back Black pants Ricky Vigil / GC Images Bella hadid Hadid obviously loved her black pants. She often wears loose options with a variety of tops and recently inspired our future fall outfits with this sleek layered look that included both a blazer and a leather jacket. Black pants Photopix / GC Images Cindy Bruna Bruna made her own tight fitting pair appear subtly sexy while hanging over the water’s edge, styling them in a coordinating black cropped top and a pair of casual Nike sneakers. RELATED: Master The Monochromatic Trend With These Easy Outfit Ideas Black pants Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images Unsurprisingly, influencers have caught on to this upward trend. Over the past few months, street style photos show that black pants are without a doubt a must-have item and can really create a simple yet standout look when styled in a shiny top. The story continues Black pants Edward Berthelot / Getty Images You also don’t have to wait for the cold weather to carry these babies. Style black dress pants with a bare belly shirt, brassiere, or a tank top will create the perfect transitional outfit when the temperatures drop. Black pants Raimonda Kulikauskiene / Getty Images Fortunately, this versatile wardrobe staple is super easy to buy. Spanx actually makes a popular flared pair (in a wide range of sizes!) For $ 148, while Nili Lotan sells a sleek, wide pleated legs option for $ 795. If you’re looking for something under $ 100, you can find tapered jersey dress pants at standard size, petite, and curve at ASOS, which will only cost you $ 22. Plus, we have a feeling we’ll want to live in the comfy COS $ 89 Elasticated pants, which will work for both a day at the office and a lazy weekend outing.

