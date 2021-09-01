From women’s clothing to remodeled furniture, Unique Boutique has it all





Unique Boutique in Pratt is billed as a second-hand clothing store for women, but there is actually a wide variety of items that can be found there, including men’s hats and men’s specialties. caves. The store at 621 S. Main Street was recently closed for a few days while owner LeeAnn Schneider took a mini-vacation with her family, but it’s back to regular hours now. After being successfully opened for five years, Unique Boutique, like many other stores, was forced to temporarily close its consignment store due to COVID-19 last year. It was a particularly difficult time for Schneider because she was left with unanswered questions about what would happen in the future. We just had to believe everything was going to work out and hope that customers would come back to shop with us, Schneider said. Schneider said she had always worked in consignment stores and had wanted one ever since. When the former owner of the Sassy Sisters put the building up for sale, Schneider jumped at the opportunity to purchase the building. Unique Boutique officially opened on June 1, 2016. Since purchasing the building, Schneider has made some changes to its structure. First, Schneider removed the stairs that led to the basement at the back. She also added and renovated the locker rooms and knocked down some walls for more space. Schneider then opened a book room near the back for all the bookworms. Finally, with the help of the city, they were able to add a new sidewalk to the side. Schneider is a kind woman who enjoys getting to know her clients and meeting new ones every day. Thanks to its consignment shop, Schneider was able to forge new links and friendships with its customers. We have so many different people that otherwise I wouldn’t have had the chance to meet, she said. When asked what the goal of his business is, Schneider said the main thing is just being able to supply products to his customers. Indeed, making sure everyone is happy is the most important thing for her in a business. Another of his goals was simply to be able to stay open during these times. The most unique aspect of Unique Boutique is that the customer will always find something different on every visit. Each person who brings items on consignment brings something different, so it’s always a mystery what treasure a customer can find next. When a frequent customer was asked what she liked about the business, she said: I like that they have a lot of different items every time I walk in and that each item is not broken. . The staff are also very helpful and friendly. When Schneider first bought the building, it was stressful for her as she had never owned a business before. It made it difficult for her to start. Schneider also mentioned that the cost of opening a business was difficult. If it’s something you really want to do, never give up because you’ll find a way to make it work, she said. Schneider said she really enjoys having her own store and appreciates all of the customers who support her. She runs the business with the help of her daughter with whom she loves to work. Schneider mentioned that without her daughter, Rachel Schneider, she wouldn’t have done all she’s accomplished. She is also happy to have had the opportunity to contribute a little to the service of the community.

