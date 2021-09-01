Sofia Vergara transforms a sparkly tiger print dress up top with silky pants and platform sandals for Americas Got Talent





Sofia Vergara has just proven her fashion ingenuity on the red carpet. The actress posed for the Americas Got Talent photocall last night in what appeared to be a sequined tiger-print strapless top. However, the out of print orange and black Retrofete issue was actually a dress. The actress designed the piece as a bandeau top, layering it under silky black paneled pants. Her style hack turned a room into a second item, maximizing its wear and proving that clothing reuse is still in fashion. More New Shoes Her glamorous accessories included a layered crystal necklace, paired with sparkling rings and multi-colored bracelets. Sofia Vergara poses at the photocall for Americas Got Talent. – Credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA Jen Lowery / MEGA To enhance its overall look, the Modern family actress wore a pair of high black platform sandals, one of her favorite styles. The style, which appeared to be made from black silk, was adorned with elegant crystal buckles on their ankle straps. Their block heels totaled at least 3 inches in height. Vergaras shoes were similar to the pairs they previously wore by big brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Christian Louboutin. Sofia Vergara poses at the photocall for Americas Got Talent. – Credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA Jen Lowery / MEGA Zoom on the Vergaras platform sandals. – Credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA Jen Lowery / MEGA Platform sandals have become the first choice of footwear for many, now that in-person events and nightlife have picked up. The shoes often feature chunky heels and platforms to add height and support to any look, while also dressing the ensembles with their heeled silhouettes. Vergara isn’t the only star wearing the trend in recent weeks; Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling all wore pairs this summer from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Dolce & Gabbana. When it comes to fashion, Vergara favors colorful and sparkling dresses and jumpsuits from brands like Alex Perry, Halpern and Balmain. In addition to high platform sandals and pumps, her shoe rotation includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chlo ankle boots and Puma sneakers. She is also a mainstay of the fashion world, having attended fashion shows from brands like Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana; the Italian house has since chosen her as the brand’s ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own clothing line available at Walmart. The story continues She can also be spotted in commercials for Foster Grant, modeling the styles of her debut collection with the stylish eyewear brand. In addition to donating glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate a pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of glasses sold. (RestoringVision is a non-profit organization that empowers people by helping millions of people around the world regain their sight.) Elevate your summer style with black platform sandals, inspired by Vergara. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW To buy: Jessica Simpson Priella Sandals, $ 60 (was $ 100). Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Keefa Protective Sandals, $ 138. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos To buy: Steve Madden Lessa Sandals, $ 100. Click on the gallery to see Sofia Vergaras best street looks over the years. Launch gallery: The evolution of Sofia Vergara’s street style over the years The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

