Fashion brands that have signed an international agreement – WWD





Attention remains focused on Bangladesh’s new workplace safety agreement as fashion brands and retail giants rush to reveal their support by September 1. At the time of publication, 80 signatories have joined the International Agreement on Health and Safety in the Textile and Clothing Industry – the successor agreement to the historic Bangladesh Accord on Building Fire Safety which was adopted in 2013 following the Rana Plaza disaster. Signatories include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., PVH Corp., Zalando, Otto Group, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., John Lewis, Tchibo and Marks & Spencer. “The new agreement is not only an important step towards strengthening employee rights, but also towards preserving the progress already made in the field of building and fire safety”, commented Tobias Wollermann, vice president of the corporate responsibility of the Otto group. “In this regard, we are delighted that all stakeholders involved have agreed on this goal and encourage other companies to join us and sign the new international agreement. Nanda Bergstein, director of corporate responsibility at German coffee and retail chain Tchibo, echoed this, saying: “We hope this momentum allows us to take further binding action and focus on joint action on the ground. Decent wages must be achieved. The climate needs protection, as does the biodiversity of this planet. Together we can create change. The last 10 years of the Bangladesh Accord prove this point and we hope that the new structure in Bangladesh will continue the good work. “ While brands can sign the International Accord at any time, a good favor can increasingly be given to the inaugural ensemble – something sought after in an age of social media transparency and pro-activism. sustainable development. Last week, H&M, Inditex, Bestseller and C&A were among the first signatories to the International Agreement. The aim of the agreement is to extend health and safety coverage for factory workers in Bangladesh – and beyond, to other high-risk sourcing countries in parts of Southeast Asia. South. As the deal has gained momentum as it appears to match the roughly 200 signatories to the previous deal, Bangladesh’s largest trade association – the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA – has refuted its effectiveness. . In a statement on Sunday, the BGMEA said that the international agreement “”[would] have no scope to be implemented and [RMG Sustainability Council, Bangladesh’s licensed sector entity] would not operate beyond its mandate. “The International Agreement is binding between brands and unions globally because it is binding in nature. The BGMEA statement doesn’t change that, ”said Ayesha Barenblat, founder of Remake, a human rights-based nonprofit that championed the arrival of the International Accord.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/sustainability/social-impact/fashion-brands-signed-international-accord-bangladesh-workplace-safety-1234907393/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos