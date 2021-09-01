New rooftop bar under fire for controversial dress code





Uptown’s latest rooftop bar hummed its first weekend with cocktails and selfies, but internet reviews and social media comments tell a different story. The big picture: After a year and a half of delays linked to the pandemic, Ian Jones was eager to open his dual concept property in Uptown’s new Binaco tower. And the Charlotteans were ready also the two Instagram posts of Axios Charlotte on Novelty house and Havana smoke has collected over 27,000 likes. But from the start, the dress code aroused skepticism. Now, some accuse bars of discrimination based on who they let in and who they don’t. Tasha McCaskiel, a Charlotte native and content creator, tells me she was excited to discover Novelty House with a few of her friends this weekend. Upon arrival, security told one of McCaskiel’s friends, who is a black man, that he would not be allowed to wear shorts. McCaskiel says her friend then put on jeans, but was still refused entry. McCaskiel eventually spoke with management and was able to get his entire group admitted, but only to Havana Smoke, the cigar lounge below Novelty House, where she says they received slow service and left.

“It’s not OK”, she said to me afterwards assignment about the experience to his 9,000 Instagram followers. “Yes, you can have a dress code, but it can’t change based on your appearance or your skin color. “ What they say : “We’ve been open for less than a week and there has certainly been some confusion about our dress code, so we have posted guidelines on our website to help customers better understand our expectations,” told me. Jones sent in a statement Wednesday. He did not respond to my phone call request or other SMS questions. Others noted on social media that not all people wearing shorts were turned away, and that of Novelty House dress code does not prohibit shorts. “A black man was turned down because of shorts, but white men and women were allowed in. Unfortunately, I will never be back,” said Shermeca Stanton. Facebook Reviews from the house of novelty.

The rooftop bar received 2 stars on Facebook and 2.8 stars on Google on Wednesday afternoon. Zoom out: Jones told me a few days before the August 26 opening that the dress code was “smart and casual,” which means no sportswear. On Tuesday, less than a week after opening, Jones formalized the dress code with a listing of “dos” and “not to do”. Regarding shorts, only “dress shorts” are allowed.

If you are going to wear sneakers, they should be ‘high end’ and ‘clean’. In addition, “slides” or “work boots” are not allowed.

The guidelines also state that no “baggy” or “ripped” clothing is allowed.

And for women, the dress code says, “Don’t wear overly revealing outfits or exposed underwear. Reality check:Dress codes and backlash to dress codes are nothing new to upscale bars in Uptown. Merchant & Trade has loosened its dress code in February 2020 after return of the guests. They still do not allow items like “flip flops”, “baseball caps”, “sportswear”, “work or hiking boots” or “ripped clothing”.

Epicenter nightclub Kandy Bar was criticized on social media in 2016 after being accused of discriminatory door practices, the Observer reported. The bar had a 1.4-star rating on Facebook when it closed during the pandemic. “Charlotte won’t take it. We are a diverse and growing city, ”says McCaskiel. “I lived in New York and I lived in LA… I can go out in (these cities) without having a problem.” Read the next story

