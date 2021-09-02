Fashion
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time men’s goalscoring record epic for Portugal
What a week for Cristiano Ronaldo.
After officially Joining Manchester United in the English Premier League on Tuesday, the 36-year-old football legend made international history for Portugal on Wednesday.
With his 110th career goal in a UEFA World Cup qualifier against Ireland, Ronaldo broke the record he previously shared with Iranian Ali Daei to become the top scorer in the history of international men’s football.
In true Ronaldo style, he did it in a dramatic fashion in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Ireland.
Dejected 1-0 and facing their first defeat in four Group A appearances in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal needed a moment of magic.
They got it from their captain, who tied the score with an imposing header in the 89th minute. In doing so, Ronaldo became the first male player to reach the 110-goal mark on the international stage.
For good measure, here is the called goal in Spanish.
At home in the Estdio Algarve in Faro-Loul, Portugal, the timing was perfect as was Gonalo Guedes’ ball, it must be said.
Ronaldo wasn’t finished there, however.
In the evening, the score and the setting of the record were not enough for the superstar. He needed to win.
And he got it with another header in the dying seconds of stoppage time.
Naturally, sealing the victory with two goals in a matter of minutes meant Ronaldo was saying goodbye to his shirt.
Sure, he got a yellow card for taking his shirt off, but miss the next game due to the accumulation of yellow cards is a small price to pay.
After the game, Ronaldo discussed his enthusiasm for claiming the record and what has kept him motivated since his debut for senior Portugal in 2003 at the age of 18.
“This record is mine, and it’s unique. I’m extremely happy, and it’s another for my career,” Ronaldo said via UEFA.com.
“[The motivation comes from] the desire that I have to continue playing football, also from this last contract that I made [at Manchester United], in which I was happy to return home. If we wake up every day with the ambition to do better, to please the fans and our children, this is essential. “
The record certainly did not come easily against Ireland. Earlier in the game, Ronaldo had the opportunity to score the No.110 goal with a shot from the penalty spot, but Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu deflected the effort.
It was a rare miss for Ronaldo, who hadn’t missed a penalty for Portugal since the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Iran, according to Squawka Football.
Still, Ronaldo led Portugal with eight shots, including four on target, in Wednesday’s game. And in the end he got his record, and Portugal won.
Ronaldo posted a lengthy message on Instagram after breaking the record. In it, he thanked Daei for setting the previous high water record.
As it stands, Ronaldo’s men’s record will be hard to beat. The two active players closest to his 111-goal tally are Ali Mabkhout, 30, of the United Arab Emirates and Ronaldo’s familiar rival, 34-year-old Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.
As for the record across sport, male or female, Ronaldo has a long way to go to catch up with Canadian Christine Sinclair, who has 187 international goals (and more) to her name.
Here’s how social media reacted to Ronaldo’s monumental step:
Get more from Cristiano Ronaldo Follow your favorites for information on games, news and more.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/soccer/cristiano-ronaldo-all-time-goal-record-mens-soccer-portugal-ireland-world-cup-qualifying
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]