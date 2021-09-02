Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time men’s goalscoring record epic for Portugal

What a week for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After officially Joining Manchester United in the English Premier League on Tuesday, the 36-year-old football legend made international history for Portugal on Wednesday.

With his 110th career goal in a UEFA World Cup qualifier against Ireland, Ronaldo broke the record he previously shared with Iranian Ali Daei to become the top scorer in the history of international men’s football.

In true Ronaldo style, he did it in a dramatic fashion in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Ireland.

Dejected 1-0 and facing their first defeat in four Group A appearances in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal needed a moment of magic.

They got it from their captain, who tied the score with an imposing header in the 89th minute. In doing so, Ronaldo became the first male player to reach the 110-goal mark on the international stage.

For good measure, here is the called goal in Spanish.

At home in the Estdio Algarve in Faro-Loul, Portugal, the timing was perfect as was Gonalo Guedes’ ball, it must be said.

Ronaldo wasn’t finished there, however.

In the evening, the score and the setting of the record were not enough for the superstar. He needed to win.

And he got it with another header in the dying seconds of stoppage time.

Naturally, sealing the victory with two goals in a matter of minutes meant Ronaldo was saying goodbye to his shirt.

Sure, he got a yellow card for taking his shirt off, but miss the next game due to the accumulation of yellow cards is a small price to pay.

After the game, Ronaldo discussed his enthusiasm for claiming the record and what has kept him motivated since his debut for senior Portugal in 2003 at the age of 18.

“This record is mine, and it’s unique. I’m extremely happy, and it’s another for my career,” Ronaldo said via UEFA.com.

“[The motivation comes from] the desire that I have to continue playing football, also from this last contract that I made [at Manchester United], in which I was happy to return home. If we wake up every day with the ambition to do better, to please the fans and our children, this is essential. “

The record certainly did not come easily against Ireland. Earlier in the game, Ronaldo had the opportunity to score the No.110 goal with a shot from the penalty spot, but Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu deflected the effort.

It was a rare miss for Ronaldo, who hadn’t missed a penalty for Portugal since the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Iran, according to Squawka Football.

Still, Ronaldo led Portugal with eight shots, including four on target, in Wednesday’s game. And in the end he got his record, and Portugal won.

Ronaldo posted a lengthy message on Instagram after breaking the record. In it, he thanked Daei for setting the previous high water record.

As it stands, Ronaldo’s men’s record will be hard to beat. The two active players closest to his 111-goal tally are Ali Mabkhout, 30, of the United Arab Emirates and Ronaldo’s familiar rival, 34-year-old Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

As for the record across sport, male or female, Ronaldo has a long way to go to catch up with Canadian Christine Sinclair, who has 187 international goals (and more) to her name.

Here’s how social media reacted to Ronaldo’s monumental step:

