Fall fashion trends you need to know, according to stylish celebrities





Go big or go home: Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and Rihanna all stepped out in baggy, baggy jeans. Pair the oversized denim with a more fitted top and stylish accessories, like a crisp white sneaker or a structured leather bag. Loose fit Madewell tapered jeans Jean Frame The Baggy Palazzo Loose-fit Balenciaga split jeans Aerial platforms Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Photo: Courtesy Olivia Rodrigo / Courtesy Ariana Grande / Getty Images Are you ready to wear heels again? Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga all slipped into skyscraper shoes. Think of platforms as your new outing shoe. Pair it with a cute slip dress or colorful tights for an on-trend touch. Heeled sandals Amina Muaddi Dalida Nodaleto Bulla Chibi Chunky Strappy Platform Sandals Prada square-toe suede platform sandals Itty-bitty Top Handle Bags Doja Cat, Paloma Elsesser and Zo Kravitz Photo: Getty Images / Courtesy Paloma Elsesser / Getty Images Make your life easier with a mini bag that only fits your lip gloss and your phone. Doja Cat, Paloma Elsesser and Zo Kravitz have all carried small top handle bags which are the perfect finishing touch to your outfit. The best part? They work day and night. Small Chlo Kiss leather tote bag Handbag Amina Muaddi Super Amini Gilda Jacquemus Cantu leather cross-body bag Pointy boxy blazer Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Photo: Courtesy Kylie Jenner / Getty Images / Courtesy Hailey Bieber Executive, but trendy: Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber channeled the 9-to-5 style in the coolest way via a square, oversized blazer. Offset the tall figure with a tight dress or tailored pants. Optional document holder. Vetements Prince of Wales check single-breasted wool jacket The Olympia blazer from the Frankie store Acne Studios Oversized Woven Blazer Leather rocker pants Irina Shayk, Billie Eilish and Cardi B Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images / Courtesy of Cardi B You might not be a rockstar, but you can dress like one: Irina Shayk, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B all wear leather pants. The key to giving it a feeling of freshness? Elevate it and streamline it by teaming it with a simple white tee and heels, or a lace tank top or a matching leather corset. Ludovic De Saint Sernin Topaz leather pants with belt $ 1,351 $ 270 MATCHESFASHION.COM Wayf Robertson faux-leather pants Les Rvery super cargo vegan leather tapered pants Staud Domino vegan leather wide-leg pants Preppy vests Rosalia, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner Photo: Courtesy Rosalia / Courtesy Dua Lipa / Getty Images Call it geek-chic. Rosala, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have all proven that the preppy vest can be costs. To avoid looking like a math teacher, try pairing it with chunky boots, high waisted jeans, or a colorful bag. Regina Pyo Kenna Knit Cardigan Umit Benan B + Richard silk-twill gilet $ 1,240 $ 868 MATCHESFASHION.COM Gucci belted silk and wool-blend cardigan

