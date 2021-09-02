Crocs and JD Sports Join Afterpay and Snap for Augmented Reality-Based Fashion Week Promo





One of the leading buy-now, pay-on platforms creates an immersive augmented reality (AR) -based shopping experience with products from Crocs and JD Sports, coinciding with New York Fashion Week. Afterpay turns its digital limited edition Dropshop deposit program into an omnichannel shopping experience. Kick-offSep. 7 and 8, the company will release two limited edition drops in New York Citys Times Square with physical and digital items from Crocs and JD Sports. Crocsand social media star Bretman “Da Baddest” Rock will unveil an exclusive collection of Jibbitz charms, available in limited quantities ahead of release at the Times Square Dropshop Experience. The Jibbitz Crocs x Bretman Rock Five-Pack Charms are inspired by a love of crystals, stars and reflective materials Customers can use Snapchat to virtually try on Jibbitz charms on a pair of Black Classic Crocs starting September 1, via a new Snapchat Afterpay lens. [Read more: Snapchat introduces virtual shopping tools] Meanwhile, JD Sportsasked multidisciplinary artist Glassface (Josh Goldenberg) to create a rare non-fungible (NFT) digital art token that will be available to the public for the first time, in a limited series of just 50 created NFTs. [Read more: Three reasons retailers find NFTs nifty] Additionally, starting Sept. 1, Afterpay and Snap will take iconic New York City items and light them up, scattered around key Manhattan locations, such as a cab, fire hydrant, and food truck. Each item will have a Snapchat snapcode that unlocks an immersive 3D AR in Snapchat map that reveals the location of Dropshop, as well as several other points of interest exclusive to the New York Fashion Week program that Afterpay hosts for consumers. From the immersive Dropshop environment, customers can activate Snapchat AR trial experiences and tap to buy right from their mobile phone. Quantities are limited and available for sale while supplies last. “We are thrilled to extend our presence at New York Fashion Week to Times Square shoppers,” said Nick Molnar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay. This Dropshop experience is just another way to ‘bring the excitement of New York Fashion Week, and all of its creativity, to consumers with this incredible, immersive real-life experience. “ “Fashion and apparel has always been at the forefront of immersive augmented reality commerce, and Afterpay’s Dropshop is helping propel the industry forward,” said Nina Mishkin, Director of Creative Strategy , Snap Inc. “Together at this year’s New York Fashion Week, Afterpay, Crocs, JD and Snap are truly leveraging augmented reality to create innovative brand experiences that take the traditional experience to the next level. “ “When I bought my first pair of Crocs, I never thought I would have my own Crocs collaboration. Now I’m launching my Bretman Rock X Jibbitz charms at Dropshop in New York. It’s a dream.”said Bretman Rock, ambassador and collaborator of Crocs. “These Jibbitz charms represent me, my style and my loves for turtles, pearls and all that sparkles and they go with anything. I can’t wait to see everyone rock the worst Bretman Rock X Crocs on their feet !

