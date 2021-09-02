Stonewalker launches Kickstarter campaign for new men’s fashion brand





Menswear brand Stonewalker has announced its launch on Kickstarter with the campaign slated to launch on September 14, 2021. The brand is set to usher in a new trend in menswear with its brand new collection. The brand promises to bring a new shade of freshness to traditional menswear, bringing fashion fun and making a statement. With the launch of their Kickstarter campaign, Stokely Gittens, the owner and designer of the brand new clothing line is hoping to gain support from pledges in order to bring the clothing line to market and they hope to gain support in a highly marketable market. competitive on this famous crowdfunding platform. Speaking of the details of Stonewalker’s shirts, they are unique because they have a first row of rhinestones studded on them. The brand owner wanted to create something fresh and exciting to look at in everyday men’s fashion, and that’s why he came up with this unusual idea of ​​sprinkling the shirts with rhinestones, thus creating unusual designs and trend that everyone would love to have in their closet. . “Dreams invigorate the soul, bring joy, and elevate ideas to great heights. You only live once, so dream big, work smart and hard, and spend as much time learning as you do work, ”says Stokely Gittens. “Imagination lights the fire and creativity is a gift of life, so we should never let that spark die.” These shirts are unique designer polo shirts for men and are available in different styles. One style has a designer button / button on the sleeve or a rhinestone on the sleeve, the designer button can be made of diamond-like stones. Another style has a blue rhinestone, some shirts have an inch of marbled look fabric at the end of the sleeves which is different from the other shirt fabric. “The shirts look chic and would be a hit with men of all ages, we think so,” says Stokely Gittens, owner and creator of the brand. “I started the clothing line because I see the same shirts again when I go shopping and wanted something exciting and fresh. I wanted shirts with a style that I really liked to wear, ”says Stokely Gittens. To find out more, use the media contact points below: Website: www.stonewalkerclothing.com Address: 1317 Edgewater Dr., Suite 1739, Orlando, FL 32804 Phone. : 1-800-459-1077 Media contact

Company Name: Stone walker

Contact: Stokely Gittens

E-mail: Send an email

Address:1317 Edgewater Drive, Suite 1739

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: www.stonewalkerclothing.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/stonewalker-launches-kickstarter-campaign-for-new-mens-trendsetting-fashion-brand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos