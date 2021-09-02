



Obaweya spent the summer in New York City, living in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, while working for consultancy firm Be Good Studios and assisting Ian Bradley and Thistle Brown. We’ve been trying to meet for a few months, but like ships in the night, we either have last minute work stuff or we’re out of town. (We’re also both Taurus and blame this energy that can’t get out of bed.) But finally, on a scorching hot summer day, we decide to meet at the beloved downtown vintage store, James Veloria. Except Obaweya is a JV virgin, because he never bought anything there. I was here at the end of last year with my best friends, he says. I have seen the most beautiful Todd Oldham leather jacket. My friend Elliot took it and bought it. And then I wore it to dinner! It was the worst thing ever. Obaweya arrived in this adjustment and left in this adjustment. Photo: Courtesy of Liana Satenstein / @liana_ava Obaweya’s personal style is not necessarily a designer. Today he’s wearing a camping shirt with tiny artwork, second-hand black shorts that drop slightly above the knee, and shoes from ASOS. Looks like he’s leaving for a fun day in Nantucket. I don’t really care about brands and I don’t care about labels. I’m just wearing a theme or a look, and right now I’m feeling very deceptively preppy, he says. I’m not the type to have to buy that Dries sweater or that Margiela. I just like things. Obaweya’s philosophy in her personal style is the same reason her Instagram account is fantastic to watch. It’s a stream of consciousness deep within Tumblr, Bellazon, music videos, and art. Although he admires other archive accounts, like @howladame and @collected well well, he tries not to look at them. I try to learn things on my own and build my own visual narrative and my own visual tastes, so I try not to look at other people’s archives so that it doesn’t seep into my brain, explains. he does. Obaweya began searching the internet for fashion images as a teenager while still in Nigeria. I watched Tumblr every day after school, listening to Sky Ferreira and Kanye West, he says. I always say that, but I always [thought] I had good taste, but Tumblr helped me inform it. Obaweyas’ Instagram feed gives a glimpse of his head. I like research. It is literally the best thing. I just sit and learn things for hours, he says. I’m also learning, and I love to bring my followers and my audience with me. He is particularly good at highlighting underrated monumental moments in fashion. A few months ago via SMS, Obaweya told me about Nigerian top model Oluchi Onweagba. When people think of black models, people think of Naomi [Campbell], but I feel like people don’t talk about Oluchi either. She walked for [many] labels, from Gucci to Tommy Hilfiger. I feel like she’s definitely the most underrated of models, he says. He then added on top of vocal notes, Shes Nigerian and Im Nigerian. As a kid the first time I saw her it was amazing to see someone who looks like you and where you come from dominating the industry! I wanted to be part of it.

