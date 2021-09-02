Fashion
I have the same old clothes | Advice columns
I am a girl who has just started college. All the other girls and boys have new clothes, but unfortunately for me I don’t have new clothes. I wear what I had last spring.
My mom is a single parent and doesn’t have a lot of money, but she works hard to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table. My clothes are not new like most other children’s clothes; some of them actually have outfits with fancy labels from famous brands.
I also have to use the same backpack I had in elementary school. It’s a little hard not to be jealous of other kids who have brand new things. I have a few really good friends and am regularly an above average student so it’s not that bad for me. But do you have any ideas on how I can feel better with my old familiar look?
Nothing new: It’s hard when you focus on what you don’t have instead of what you are doing, and of course, that’s normal for most kids your age.
One idea I have for you is to focus on small accessories to refresh your look. See if you can make a few yourself, or try buying some inexpensive accessories from thrift stores. You might enjoy the scavenger hunt and grab some great deals along the way. You might want to check with your mom to see if you can do some babysitting in your neighborhood on the weekends to make some money for yourself. It might help you finance the purchase of some nice accessories that you would like to wear.
You have a hardworking and responsible mother and your job is to go to school and get good grades. It seems to me that you both have a lot to be proud of, so keep your head up high at all times.
Dear Dr Wallace: I’m a guy who is a good competitive swimmer and my coach told me to shave everything! By everything he meant all my hair. I shaved everything, just like everyone else on the swim team.
Now I don’t know if I’m faster in the pool or not, but I feel stylish! So my question to you is why most women shave their armpits and men don’t? It’s a topic I never thought much about, but now I notice everyone’s hair!
Dear stylish swimmer: Underarm shaving for women dates back over 100 years! In the past, shaving the armpits was associated with a moral life. The fashion industry, razor companies and magazines were quick to embrace this emerging trend at the time. In fact, in 1915, the Gillette company marketed its first razor specially designed for women.
Nowadays, men and women often choose to shave under the arms. Men with shaved armpits may notice a reduction in body odor caused by underarm sweating. Men’s hair typically grows faster than women’s hair, so if men shave their armpits, they probably need to do it more often.
Your trainer thinks male swimmers might find a bit more speed due to the less resistance of the hair in the water, which can increase aerodynamics in the pool.
