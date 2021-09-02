Long live fall • The Nob Hill Gazette

As the world tries to get back to normal, the ever-resilient fashion industry is waking up. And that’s what we are here for.

When generally discussing trends in fall / winter collections, words like layering, cashmere and plaid are in heavy rotation. This season is shaping up to be a little different. Yes, chic blacks, tailored coats, and thicker fabrics are still heavyweights. But the designers are also stepping outside the proverbial tweed frame and creating pieces in bright colors and airy fabrics that signify the hopeful times to come.

For example, the happier designs normally cataloged for spring are the new highlights for fall. The Acne Studios runway looks like a daring garden party that mixes dreamy dresses and soft knits with tattered hems and oversized cardigans. And Adam lippes, who recently opened her first physical store in New York City, worked with her favorite florist to create silky fabrics covered in delicate poppies, which symbolize hope.

The costumes are another remarkable element. Putting on stunning prints from head to toe is an invitation to daring. A roomy suit consisting of a large plaid in kissable shades of pink makes a statement on the Zimmermann runway. And Tory Burch features a Japanese flower costume with a trio of eye-catching buttons. Describing her collection, Burch says: These are timeless pieces that are grounded in the reality of how women want to dress.

When it comes to men’s clothing, avoid prints and go for monochrome. For more sobriety, turn to Brunello Cucinelli, a name synonymous with world-class knits. The modern take on the brand’s Canadian tuxedo is stylish under a streamlined puffer jacket. Brioni, whose plush fabrics always stand out, takes a more colorful route with a matte dusty pink suit.

Even though costumes are back and better than ever, oversized athletic wear is a mixed race trend that’s here to stay. Chez Lacoste, designer Louise Trotteur chooses to blur the lines between home, work and play with different proportions, unexpected textiles and a very large cartoon crocodile. Monses Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia offer a collection that includes frayed sweaters and cool leather leggings with adjustable laces.

And since most of us have spent over a year and a half in sneakers, the designers take pity on our vaults without compromising on style. Beautiful sisters Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard from Veronica Beard gives us a comfortable studded clog that has a flattering shape. Meanwhile, the creative director of Tods Walter Chiapponi skillfully complements the pencil and A-line sizes with a chunky heeled moccasin in shades of canary yellow, cherry red and baby blue.

One of the surprising layers of the season is one that we thought was gone after Chandler Bing left our small screens. It’s true: vests are back and better than ever. Longchamps vests in diamond-quilted lambskin recall the work of the French interior and furniture designer Pierre Paulin. Born in Israel, based in New York Nili Lotan brings a bit of the ’70s to a handful of sheepskin and leather vests, which she layers over romantic blouses and denim in all fits and sizes.

Now, emerging trends are to be expected. But seasonal basics like white knits should never be overlooked. For fall, Gabriela Hearst has luxe pieces in various shades of cream, including a knitted ensemble studded with crochet floral appliqués. While I was studying St. Hildegard of Bingen for the collection, I noticed my 12-year-old daughter’s flowers in her art book, Hearst recalls. I was so impressed with their beauty and the fact that she found inspiration in nature. So her flowers became our footprints.

Green is a color that always goes well with white. If you prefer a lime undertone or a hint of olive, then Max Mara and Dorothy Schumacher have you covered. Celebrating his 70th birthday, Max Mara showed off a long line of wearable looks, like this cozy camel-wrapped sweater / skirt combination. And German designer Dorothee Schumacher brings different touches of green with a loose coat, tapered sweatshirts, tall boots and a quilted bag.

Inspired by the idea of ​​reinvention, Schumacher adds in her performance notes (aptly titled New Day, New Way): The world has changed. This story is about change. This is a new interpretation. On courage and future thinking. It’s about the beauty of staying curious about what’s to come. In your mind and in your heart. Because each new day offers the opportunity for a new path. With designers like these sending out poetic and upbeat messages about what’s to come, there is hope on the horizon, which will carry these artists and our wardrobes through to the spring collections.

