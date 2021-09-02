Young designers chose Milan Fashion Week to boost their appeal – WWD

MILAN – Even though the direct-to-consumer business model undermines the attractiveness, especially from a business perspective, of international fashion shows, there are still a large number of young designers who are sticking to the format in the hope. that showcasing their collections as part of established Fashion Weeks can enhance their appeal and global resonance.

In recent seasons – and despite the pandemic – Milan Fashion Week has quietly but increasingly become a launching pad for several emerging names, under the leadership of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which has launched a series of ‘initiatives to strengthen its role as a mentor.

Once considered dormant or at least less exciting than Paris, especially during the men’s season, the showcase has attracted new names, not only supporting Italian designers but also attracting designers from all continents.

According to Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor, who has been part of the men’s and women’s calendar for the past few seasons, CNMI has been supporting since day one, helping with sales campaigns and contacts with buyers, as well as in production. of video content for digital storefronts. .

Dhruv Kapoor, male spring 2022.

Courtesy of Dhruv Kapoor

“In terms of business, the visibility is really excellent. We receive many emails and inquiries from all over the world during and after Fashion Week. It has helped us – even during the pandemic. We had the best sales year last year and this is already even better, ”he said.

Kapoor is one of the many designers who have been supported by the fashion chamber’s non-profit Fashion Trust arm dedicated to tutoring and mentoring young talent. At the start of the pandemic, the Camera devoted much of its activities to offsetting its impact on young brands by raising funds and sharing its knowledge and expertise through webinars and conferences.

The positive ripple effect on young talent also comes from the commitment to Local Fashion Week by popular brands in the city. The Milan team works in a compact way, with a few exceptions, like Versace, which presented last February an out of schedule; Moschino, which hits New York Fashion Week this month, and Gucci, which recently missed Milan Fashion Week but is still hosting side events.

The presence of big names has certainly helped the Italian city to retain its appeal and to create an ecosystem in which young designers can feel supported. In recent years, brands from Japan and China have decamped to Milan. Among them are 2021 LVMH Prize finalist Shuting Qiu and Anna Yang from Annakiki, who has opened her own offices in the city and cultivated her creative skills and business viability in the city.

Likewise, Hideaki Shikama, founder and creator of hip Japanese streetwear brand Children of the Discordance, is back at Milan Fashion Week for three consecutive seasons with digital presentations. While continuing to host physical shows in his native Tokyo, the Italian city has gained him more visibility and he has said he plans to show IRI in Milan once the travel bans are fully lifted.

In June, retail guru and streetwear maven Guillermo Andrade selected Milan for his brand’s first official 424 fashion show, albeit in digital format. “If you want to make movies you come to Los Angeles, if you want to be trendy you have to go to Milan,” Andrade told WWD at the time. The decision was personal and creative, but was also made following the transfer of the entire production of his 424 label to the country following a licensing agreement with the Italian manufacturer 380 Group which can guarantee better quality.

An overview of the 424 men’s spring 2022 collection.

Courtesy of 424.

Unlike other European fashion weeks, Milan has also done its part to promote black designers in recent seasons. The fashion governing body has sealed a partnership with the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion Collective led by designers Stella Jean, Edward Buchanan and Michelle Francine Ngonmo, founder of the Afro Fashion Association. The We Are Made in Italy format, which aims to spotlight black designers via an international stage, returns in September, kicking off Milan Fashion Week and bringing new talent and a multicultural perspective to the event.