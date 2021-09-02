On display: “Fashionable Frocks” at the Albany Institute

Fashion fans rejoice: there’s a new fashion-focused exhibition at the Albany Institute of History & Art.

Called Frocks in the fashion of the 1920s, it will especially appeal to those missing (or revisiting) Downton Abbey. Organized by Diane Shewchuk, it shines a light on what Albany women wore during this era and delves into the Institute’s impressive fashion collection. The more than 20 dresses included in the exhibit sparkle and glow amid illustrated sets and cut-out models, the latter appropriately taken from the fashion plates of the 1920s.

When many hear of 1920s fashion, their minds immediately turn to the rebellious flappers, who wore dresses with hems above the knees and bobbed hair. However, as the exhibit points out, women wore styles that went way beyond this aesthetic.

Many dressed in silhouettes and styles similar to those seen at Downton Abbey. Popular historical drama was one of the reasons Shewchuk wanted to present the show this year, as well as the fact that it had been almost a century since the dresses on display had been created.

I felt like we got the real stuff so why not show the real stuff? And it’s so rare for us to be able to show the real things because it takes a lot of work to put them on the mannequins and fix the beads, Shewchuk said during a recent visit to the show.

This particular exhibit required extensive research and repair. Hems have changed a lot over the decade; starting with the ankles, then working your way up and down at the end. To make sure the mannequins were sized correctly, Shewchuk examined the passport files of the women who owned these dresses, many of which she could find, including the wedding dress of Josephine Dean Cameron (1895-1974).

The little bride arrived at 5ft 1 and the height of the mannequin the dress is shown on reflects this, locating the hem of the dress where it would have rested on Cameron, just below the knees. The intricate wedding dress, with its hand-sewn lace inserts and scalloped pimple edges, was designed by Albany designer Leta Turner, one of the few local creations included in the show.

Not far from there is another wedding dress, this one worn by Theresa Agostino (1910-1936). The short sleeve dress has two rows of glass bead fringes, as well as glass beads on the bodice, creating a necklace with diamond shaped pendants on the front and back of the dress. A long train is shown deployed on the front of the dress and a headdress sits atop the mannequin; echoing a photo from Agostinos’ wedding day that is visible near the dress. In order for this train to be perfect, Shewchuk and a team of volunteers had to spray it thoroughly and replace the tulle that was rotten in the center.

Other dresses required simpler repairs and due to the delicacy of some of the beading and material work, the process was very time consuming. However, everything seems to have paid off.

Among the stunning dresses is a sleeveless pastel green dress, adorned with intricate silver beads, making the dress sparkle in the lights of the exhibition. Dated to the mid to late 1920s, it was most likely worn at a fancy supper or dance club.

Nearby is a subtly impressive dress, with an outer layer made of black fringes and a layer of sheer organza and opaque satin underneath. It would have been ideal for dancing, making the bangs fly to the steps of the Charleston.

A delicate black lace dress, with hot pink slip underneath, is featured not too far away. Although the slip was modern, in the 1920s the wearer could have purchased a suit slip from Montgomery Ward, a national retailer that had a location in Menands. Briefs were used to change the look of a dress, replacing purple briefs with green, among other shades.

Montgomery Ward’s catalogs are also featured in the exhibit, highlighting that women living in upstate New York could order stylish ready-to-wear clothing in the 1920s. They could also do so. tailor a dress by a local seamstress or design one themselves, perhaps inspired by avant-garde publications like Vogue and Tres Parisien.

As stated in the copy of the opening label of the exhibition, French stylist and fashion authority Marceline DAlroy visited Albany in 1925 and just before her arrival said I had heard that the women of Albany were as smart, as up-to-date, as passionate about styles and fashion as the women of New York.

This exhibit certainly proves this point. Beyond dresses, there are beaded bags, brocade shoes and fans. There is also a section devoted to the delicate and laborious process of hand beading, which almost all of the dresses in the exhibition feature. Paired with a dress with incredibly precise beading and sequin work, there is a drum beading case, which is still used today, but mainly by high fashion houses.

Trendy 1920s dresses are all the title promises, with catalogs and bonus accessories added for good measure. It is expected to last until January 2. For more information, visit albanyinstitute.org.

