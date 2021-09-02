Fashion Week returns to the Winston-Salem catwalk | New

Nikita Wallace, Founder and Creative Director of Winston-Salem Fashion Week returns for her seventh year of inspiring and showcasing local artists. It’s a pleasure to be back in person after going completely virtual last year. We’ve been successful in our endeavors, but nothing beats attendance, said Wallace.

The 7th annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week showcase will take place September 17-25, raising the city’s awareness of fashion. Winston-Salem Fashion Week has been considered one of the main events of the Triad since its launch in 2015. According to the press release, the WSFW is a multicultural community event that provides an opportunity, but not exclusively, for designers, artists and professionals in the apparel industry as well as sponsoring business owners and partners to showcase their collections and talents while developing their brands.

The theme of this year’s showcase is,That’s all about the decades of the 80s and 90s. According to the release, it is a reflection and a tribute to the start of a colorful, carefree yet political era that made statements through art, music, dance and fashion. It will be exciting to see the inspiration of each designer on this monumental era transformed on the runway; as we continue to celebrate the achievements and accomplished history of the Town of Winston-Salem; transform into technology and develop into artistic culture, Wallace said. The showcase of the show will reflect the energy and electricity of eight designers who will present their Fall / Winter 2021 or Spring / Summer 2022 collections on the catwalk by professional models. Local retailers will showcase their looks for Fall / Winter 2021 or Spring / Summer 2022.

Kick-off begins on September 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the very first exhibition of creators and artists at the Milton Rhodes Center. The opening night is in collaboration with the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and County of Forsyth, and Milton Rhodes. This is an opportunity to share the process and progress of our designers, with all art and design work being residents of North Carolina, said Wallace.

Following the opening night reception, the opening showcase for the HanesBrands Champion line will take place on September 17 at 6.30 p.m. in the Innovation Quarter. This year’s theme isUrban street style, said Antonina Whaples, third year designer for WSFW and co-owner of Kindred Spirits. Kindred Spirits has been a part of the downtown Winston-Salem community since 1994. We believe that every person, regardless of race, gender or of spiritual path, is on the shared path of life. And we exist to provide the arrangements that support and enrich this journey. Twenty-five local artists focus on sustainability, and I use that ability in what I do and design for the Winston-Salem Fashion Show.

Whaples recently took inspiration from the Tokyo Winter Olympics, in particular from American gymnast Simone Biles. I admire his expression of being a true champion, said Whaples. I decided to take a leotard and turn it into a red, white, and blue lace dress, along with a Wonder Woman headband that I hand beaded. I didn’t want to stop there, so I created a giant metallic cape, with the Olympic logo on top with the American flag and Simone Biles doing a backflip on it. This look will be modeled by Melanie Vaughn, the queen of the Miss Cosmos contest from North Carolina, who owns and directs the dance explosion performing arts, and will also appear in New York Fashion Week as a model this year.

The goal of Winston-Salem Fashion Week is not only to explore the world of design, but also to discuss the benefits and beauty of sustainability, Wallace said.

September 18-19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, located in downtown Winston-Salem, is a two-day sustainable fashion event featuring a large clothing swap, recycling workshop, vendors, music and door prizes. There will be a panel discussion featuring the Swap Across America team – Rick Davy, Bridgett Artise and Caprece Ann Jackson. This event is in collaboration with the BK Style Foundation of Brooklyn, New York, and involves bringing your clothes in and continually interacting with others to create a new outfit. It’s a great way to interact with others, play in style, and save the environment, Wallace said.

As WSFW gets closer to its designer and retail showcase, they will be hosting their annual opening night at 6:30 p.m., located at SECCA, to highlight all of their sponsors and partners. The Mayor of Winston-Salem, Allen Joines, will be present and deliver the welcoming speech at the reception, as he does every year. We also expect Champion staff and key vice presidents to be in attendance that evening, Wallace said.

WSFW’s final event is the Creators and Retailers Showcase, which takes place on September 25 at 1 p.m. and is located at SECCA.

The storefront brings back Goodwills Diva, Dapper on a Dime, where designers are given a gift card to buy from Goodwill, and with these items, designers recycle them to create a new look. This year, designer Melissa Coleman worked on re-dyeing and incorporating splash paint on formal wear. Along with the showcase is the second annual Project RunSlay competition, where designers from the WSFW recycle clothing to be reinvented based on the theme. Three finalists will be chosen at the end by invited judges.

Diva, Dapper on a Dime Model, Kristopher Brown, shares her excitement about being at WSFW for the third year. I always say enjoy the ride as long as it’s safe and fun. The fashion world has come like a bucket list for me. When I was 30, I knew I had to walk the track once, Brown said. I auditioned for Greensboro Fashion Week in 2014, and it was my first modeling experience. It was my first experience with anything fashion related, and after that it didn’t seem to stop.

As we see courage, confidence and catwalks on stage, we recognize the creatives behind the scenes.

I’ve had the privilege of watching models and designers grow over the years, said Eric Wallace, runway photographer and son of Nikita Wallace. I am a full time photographer and am able to capture the precious and powerful moments on and off the stage, and this is my dream. I thank my mom for showing me that you can do whatever you want to do.

Dreams and aspirations fill the streets of Winston-Salem, leaving hope and creativity in its footsteps. Wallace aims to give them a platform.

Winston has a huge clothing industry that they have served for years and years. All I want is to provide opportunities for our locals, who deserve their hard work showcased, whether they want to someday be global or stay local while still being lucrative in their work. My dream is to someday make our event the next New York Fashion Week, said Wallace. It all started as a senior project idea I had for a thesis in 2015 at Salem College. The first Winston-Salem fashion show was held in 2015 at Salem College. After the presentation of the first show, I started getting calls from makeup artists and designers asking me when the show was going to be next year, and I had nothing planned at the time. At that point, I realized that this is not a one-person team, but that we are all working together to make a successful show, and the show has to go on.

Winston-Salem Fashion Week is sponsored by Foothills Brewery, Goodwill, YES! Weekly, Hanes Mall, Winston Salem Mayors Office, Hanes Brand Inc., Innovation Quarter, Once Logix, Deweys Bakery, Champion, Royalty Marketing, Hampton Inn by Hilton and SECCA.

For more information and ticket sales, visit the WSFW website at; https://wsfashionweek.com/.