Milan Fashion Week seen as a launching pad for young designers

MILAN Even though the direct-to-consumer business model undermines the attractiveness, especially from a business perspective, of international fashion shows, there are still a large number of young designers who are sticking to the format in the hope. that showcasing their collections as part of established Fashion Weeks can enhance their appeal and global resonance.

In recent seasons and despite the pandemic Milan Fashion Week has quietly but increasingly become a launching pad for several emerging names, under the leadership of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which has launched a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening its role as a mentor.

More from WWD

Once considered dormant or at least less exciting than Paris, especially during the men’s season, the showcase has been able to attract new names, not only supporting Italian creatives but also attracting designers from all continents.

According to Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor, which has been on the men’s and women’s calendar for the past few seasons, CNMI has been supporting since day one, helping with sales campaigns and buyer contacts, as well as producing video content for digital storefronts.

Dhruv Kapoor, men spring 2022. – Credit: courtesy of Dhruv Kapoor

Courtesy of Dhruv Kapoor

In terms of business, the visibility is really excellent. We receive many emails and inquiries from all over the world during and after Fashion Week. It helped us even during the pandemic. We had the best sales year last year and this is already even better, he said.

Kapoor is one of the many designers who have been supported by the nonprofit branch of the Fashion Chambers Fashion Trust dedicated to tutoring and mentoring young talent. At the start of the pandemic, the Camera devoted much of its activities to offsetting its impact on young brands by raising funds and sharing its knowledge and expertise through webinars and conferences.

The positive ripple effect on young talent also comes from the commitment to Local Fashion Week by popular brands in the city. The Milan team works in a compact way, with a few exceptions, like Versace, which presented last February an out of schedule; Moschino, who is taking off to New York Fashion Week this month, and Gucci, who was recently absent Milan Fashion Week, but still organizes events in tandem with him.

The story continues

The presence of big names has certainly helped the Italian city to retain its appeal and to create an ecosystem in which young designers can feel supported. In recent years, brands from Japan and China have decamped to Milan. They include 2021 Finalist for the LVMH Shuting Qiu Prize and Annakikis Anna Yang, who opened her own offices in the city and cultivated her creative skills and commercial viability in the city.

Likewise, Hideaki Shikama, founder and creator of hip Japanese streetwear brand Children of the Discordance, is back at Milan Fashion Week for three consecutive seasons with digital presentations. While continuing to host physical shows in his native Tokyo, the Italian city has gained him more visibility and he has said he plans to show IRI in Milan once the travel bans are fully lifted.

In June, the retail guru and streetwear maven Guillermo Andrade has selected Milan for the first official exhibition of its brand 424, albeit in a digital format. If you want to make movies you come to Los Angeles, if you want to be trendy you have to go to Milan, Andrade told WWD at the time. The decision was personal and creative, but was also made following the transfer of the entire production of his 424 label to the country following a licensing agreement with the Italian manufacturer 380 Group which can guarantee better quality.

A preview of the 424 men spring 2022 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of 424.

Courtesy of 424.

Unlike other European fashion weeks, Milan has also done its part to promote black designers in recent seasons. The fashion governing body has sealed a partnership with the Black Lives Matter in the Italian fashion collective led by designers Stella Jean, Edward Buchanan and Michelle Francine Ngonmo, founder of the Afro Fashion Association. The We Are Made in Italy format, which aims to spotlight black designers via an international stage, returns in September, kicking off Milan Fashion Week and bringing new talent and a multicultural perspective to the event.

The best of WWD

Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.