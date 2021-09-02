GQ Awards: Idris Elba’s wife suffers a fashion faux pas by appearing in the same dress as Anne-Marie

Idris Elba’s wife SabrinaDhowre Elba suffered a misstep when she appeared at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in the same dress as 30-year-old Anne-Marie.

Sabrina, 31, who hosted the star-studded ceremony with her husband, didn’t let the coincidence shake her confidence on the Tate Modern red carpet on Wednesday night.

Luckily, both women looked amazing in the stunning black leopard print ensemble that featured a sizzling side slit.

Sabrina completed the off-the-shoulder bodycon dress with evening gloves and accessorized with a sparkling diamond bracelet and rings.

The beauty paired the dress with black strappy heels and styled her raven in a chic updo.

She opted for glamorous makeup that showcased her naturally flawless features with a bold red lip.

Idris looked dapper in a stylish black suit, shirt and tie and paired her outfit with stylish black shoes.

Work it! Anne-Marie also wowed in the sizzling gown as she strutted the starry red carpet

Changed: Sabrina then transformed into her third ensemble of the night and turned heads in a chic black bodycon dress that donned a plunging neckline

Anne-Marie also wowed in the sizzling gown as she strutted the starry red carpet.

The blonde beauty oozed confidence in black platform heels and she accessorized with a BVLGARI Fioever diamond necklace and matching white gold earrings.

Sabrina then transformed into her third ensemble of the night and turned heads in a chic black bodycon dress that donned a plunging neckline.

She accessorized large gold earrings and the beauty beamed next to her husband as they posed for photos inside the room.

She added height to her frame with black open-toed heels and her sleek raven locks came off.

The 24th GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS saw a host of stars take home the top prizes on Wednesday evening as the ceremony saw the return of attendees in person after the Covid pandemic.

The star-studded ceremony was hosted by actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, with presenters such as Winnie Harlow, Gary Lineker, Emma Corrin and Mabel announcing the coveted award winners.

In addition to receiving one of GQ’s coveted trophies, the winners were treated to a bag of 12,000 goodies, along with goodies such as a dinner and a night in the posh Nobu Hotel, a 200 Boss watch, a bottle of 80 Porte Noire Champagne and a flight on a semi-private plane.

Other prizes also include membership in the prestigious Ivy Club, a luxury facial treatment with Fatma Shaheen, founder of Skin Design London, and a range of skin delicacies.

It was previously announced that Sir Anthony Hopkins would receive the Legend Award, and ahead of the ceremony, the Oscar winner gave an interview to the publication.

During the interview, he urged the aspiring actors “not to waste their money” on a theater school.

He insisted, “Don’t waste your money. They are failed actors who set themselves up as gurus.

He added, addressing the magazine ahead of his ceremony: “There’s a very famous actor with a acting class here in Los Angeles and he’s the star of the show!

“And all these other students sitting around paying their fees and he’s the star!” He’s on stage with them, interrupting them, being rude to them. No, you don’t do that.

Anthony also spoke candidly about his decision to leave the National Theater, explaining, “This is one of the reasons I left the National Theater, we had a particular director who was very picky.”

“And that’s one of the reasons I would be angry. It was at the time of my raging paranoia and I warned a director: “You talk to me like that again, I’ll hit you in the face”.

He then joked, “Obviously I don’t do that anymore.”

It was announced in July that Idris and his wife Sabrina would host the ceremony, with the actor saying, “In their own ways, the GQ Men Of The Year award winners have kept their spirits up throughout one of the years. more difficult and we can’t wait to celebrate with them and throw a big party! ‘

Ahead of this year’s awards, Nick Sargent, Commercial Culture Director at Cond Nast UK and Publishing Director at British GQ, said: “After the unprecedented year we have had, I am delighted to announce the return of the Men Of The Year Awards for 2021 as a live event.

“While our virtual event last year was a huge success, it’s exciting to be able to come together again in person to celebrate the incredible talent that best represents GQ and continue to push the boundaries on the cultural scene. global. It will be an unforgettable night.

Last year, the GQ Men Of The Year was presented by Jack Whitehall and took place virtually due to the Covid pandemic, with many stars accepting their awards in pre-recorded clips that formed the ceremony, which was broadcast live on YouTube.

