Marks and Spencer posts photo of colorful dress, but fans call it the same

Street giant Marks and Spencer is widely known as a boutique full of fancy fashions and new and upcoming styles, but a recent piece of clothing hasn’t won over many fans. The retailer posted a photo of a colorful dress to their Instagram account, but unfortunately it was not a hit with commentators, with some comparing the dress to what their grandmother would wear and calling it old-fashioned. The maxi dress made the interior fashion designer stand out from some followers of the M&S Instagram page. READ MORE: Man in lion costume gives Brent’s underprivileged children ‘something to smile about’ after being denied outings by Covid Fans didn’t like the old-fashioned style of the dress, and a firm judge of the brand called the clothes summer too bright and ugly. Some of the criticisms were constructive though, and one commentator told Marks and Spencer to add a belt, change the shoes and ditch those hideous Ray Charles glasses. It wasn’t just the floral design of the dress that was harshly judged by customers at Marks and Spencers. A keyboard reviewer made sure to let the retail company know that the dress made her feel overwhelmed without even trying it on. The teardrop on the back of the dress came from complaints that the dress was not good for tall builds, with one person saying, “Unless you are skinny, the dress would not be flattering.”



However, not everyone was so negative about the dress and some called it stunning and beautiful dress. The supporting comments contrasted sharply with the many others who criticized the patterned summer outfit. One person simply commented, "Hell no! Marks and Spencers are now releasing their clothing line for the fall season, for many fans it's clear this will come as a welcome change away from summer dresses. To shop Mark and Spencer and find out more, you can visit their site here.

