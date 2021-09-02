Shout ‘Allahu Akbar’, wear socks that stand up





In this series, Newsweek traces the course of September 11 as it happened 20 years ago, day in and day out. Mohammed Atta and Marwan Al-Shehhi went shopping September 2 at the Winn-Dixie grocery store at 1019 S. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Part of what they buy are Gillette Mach 3 razor blades. Blades are especially important in suicide bombing rituals, as jihadists wash their bodies, cut their fingernails, and shave their hair in anticipation of death, preparing the body to be clean when it enters heaven. Traditionally, Muslims do the same with corpses during an Islamic funeral rite, and Atta asked the 19 men not only to follow these rituals and shave their bodies on the night of September 10, but also to pray as a sign. of devotion to personal purity. In a letter Atta handed over to his compatriots, a copy of which was found in his checked baggage that was never able to catch his flight from Boston, he explained to the pirates that suras (chapters) that they should read. “God the Exalted said [in the Qur’an] “‘and obey God and his messenger [Muhammad] and do not argue with each other lest you fail and your strength leaves you; but be firm. God is indeed with the steadfast, ”Atta wrote, telling the other hijacker that they would face doubts and questions, but had to“ tame their souls ”. He also asks hijackers to tighten their clothes and shoes and wear socks that “stay in the shoes and don’t fall”. He says this is the tradition of the early Muslims (salads) who used to tighten their dress before battle. “You must not let it be noticed about yourself that you are reciting the creed, ‘There is no god but God’,” Atta wrote. “For although you recite it a thousand times, no one should be able to distinguish whether you are silent or mentioning God. The greatness of [the phrase] “There is no god but God” is shown by the statement of the Prophet that “he who recites there is no god but God and whose heart believes in him, enters Heaven. “ Atta asks every muscular man to shout “Allahu Akbar!” (God is the greatest) at the time of the attack “for this cry is frightening in the hearts of unbelievers”. “God the Exalted said [in the Qur’an], ‘hit their necks and fingertips.’ Know that Heaven has been beautifully decorated for you and that the maidens of Heaven call you to meet them, O devotee of God, and they put on their finest clothes. “ “Smile in the face of misfortune, young man,” he wrote, “for you are passing through the gardens of eternity”. Follow Newsweek’s live tweet from September 11, 2001 (based on the new book On That Day) from 4:45 am EST @ Roadto911.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mohammed-atta-told-his-men-shout-allahu-akbar-wear-socks-that-stay-1623523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos