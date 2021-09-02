Brunello Cucinelli wins GQ Designer of the Year award





Last night, British men’s fashion magazine GQ named Brunello Cucinelli Designer of the Year at its GQ Men of the Year event held at the Tate Modern Art Museum in London. The Italian menswear brand has been hailed by the fashion magazine for its ability to boost revenue after the pandemic, up 60% in the first half of 2021, as well as for the designer not firing any of the its 2,000 employees worldwide during the coronavirus crisis. . Cucinelli received his award from actor Jonathan Bailey, who said the designer’s name was synonymous with Italian excellence. In his acceptance speech, Brunello Cucinelli said: I would like to dedicate my award to the minds and hearts of women and men of all ages, and from all corners of the world, and to my teachers whose enlightened words m ‘have learned a universal vision of the world, and this humanist capitalism which is so kindly and widely attributed to me. Through it and our work, we have discovered and nurtured the moral and economic dignity of man, soft economic growth, the harmony between profit and generosity, and respect for Creation, which I feel called to to be a faithful and caring guardian. Thanks everyone. Image: Courtesy of Getty GQ honors Brunello Cucinelli, Harris Reed and Vivienne Westwood GQ also honored Anglo-American fashion designer Harris Reed, best known for dressing Harry Styles and pushing menswear in a fluid new direction when it comes to gender with its Peroni Nastro Azzurro Breakthrough Designer Of The Year award. While British designer Dame Vivienne Westwood won the Game Changer Award for her activism against climate change. Other winners of the evening included vaccine heroes Oxford / AstraZeneca, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green, actor Reg-Jean Page, Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, director and writer Quentin Tarantino and the singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/people/brunello-cucinelli-wins-gq-designer-of-the-year-award/2021090257475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos