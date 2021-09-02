At Top Magazines, black representation remains a work in progress





On the last Friday morning in August, the Harpers Bazaar magazine website featured an image of a black model smiling broadly in a Herms dress, her hair in dreadlocks. Underneath was a portrait of Lil Nas X and, just below, an assemblage of stories about Aaliyah’s personal style. The magazine’s most recent print cover featured Beyonc, photographed by black photographer Campbell Addy, and styled in part by Samira Nasr, who in 2020 became the first person of color to lead the publication in her 154 years as a director. story. (It was also Beyonc’s first cover for Harpers Bazaar in a decade; it was last photographed and styled for the magazine by two white men known for selling images that look like soft-core porn.) None of this is lost for Nikki Ogunnaike, who was appointed digital director at Harpers Bazaar in November. Almost 15 years ago, when she started interning at fashion magazines, she got used to being one of two black people on staff, she said.

Now she’s moderating panels on initiatives like Hearst Magaziness for the past three days. series showcasing black talent in fashion. (Did she have access to similar programs early in her career? Absolutely not.) Now, when looking to fill entry-level positions, she recruits graduates from historically black colleges and universities far from New York City. (I don’t think 10 years ago people were running to HBCUs, she said. They weren’t running to U. Va., Where I went.)

But the question remains: When it comes to magazines, will the change Ms. Ogunnaike witnessed, accelerated in 2020 by the murder of George Floyd and the social unrest that followed, be lasting? Fashion, with its history of bias and exclusion, fall back into old patterns of treating racial progress as a trend, or will it really embrace a systemic reinvention? The conversation around the issue of magazine diversity is alive and well. In September 2018, for example, black women covered a majority of the best titles. But in 2019, the models on those covers were less racially diverse, according to The Fashion Spots. Annual Report. Even now, there are signs that the imperative has diminished. Earlier this year, The New York Times examined whether the representation of blacks had improved in the fashion industry, including magazines, and encountered widespread reluctance on the part of businesses to answer questions about the staff. Yet an analysis of nine major magazines, four international editions of Vogue, the US and UK editions of Elle and Harpers Bazaar and InStyle showed an increase in black representation at the time.

This surge has become slow. The majority of those nine posts used fewer black talent for their covers during the six-month period from March to September this year compared to the previous six-month period following the summer of the Black Lives protests. Matter. (Two exceptions were Vogue Italia and Harpers Bazaar, which used more black talent over time.) Diverse coverage does not always reflect a diverse workforce. The people who create the magazine cover models, photographers and hairdressers and makeup artists are usually freelancers and contractors, hired quickly and employed temporarily. Long-term staff changes take more time and effort. Even as black leaders rose to high-level positions and turned content into a new, more inclusive direction, they generally weren’t able to recruit new employees or eliminate the staff they had inherited and start over. And due to fashion’s long-standing exclusion of marginalized voices, the black talent pipeline has remained underdeveloped for years. When it comes to black leaders taking on these roles, many people expect changes overnight, Ms. Ogunnaike said. It doesn’t happen overnight. Chioma Nnadi, the digital director and highest ranked black editor at Vogue, called it a slow and steady journey. Radical change is in fact incremental, and changing the culture of a company or changing the culture of an industry takes time, said Ms Nnadi, who took office last September after six years as director of the company. fashion information from websites. In order to bring about lasting change, it cannot be a box checked and forgotten until there is another crisis, or there is another flashpoint in the cycle of current events.

While Ms Ogunnaike and Ms Nnadi work for different publishing houses, each with their own diversity baggage, they sometimes feel a similar pressure, operating within traditionally white institutions. Lindsay Peoples Wagner, who was appointed editor-in-chief of The Cut in January, described in an essay posted on Monday the specific kind of pressure to get it right anytime, at any cost, that comes from being one of the very few black leaders in a post, and the common thread can give the impression to be suspended above a pool of piranhas. And that’s the problem, as companies continue to grapple with their internal cultures more than a year after being challenged for their shortcomings: Only black leaders are expected to be the engine of change. I don’t think it should be people of color to take responsibility for finding answers and solutions, Ms. Nnadi said. New organizations like the Black in Fashion Council (of which Ms. Peoples Wagner is one of the founders) and the 15 Percent Pledge demand accountability from well-known brands and strive to uplift black industry professionals. But, say black leaders, its white institutions must live up to commitments for change. I would like to be asked of white allies: What are your efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion like in your space, as a white person? Ms. Ogunnaike said. The onus cannot be just on the people who didn’t even create these racist systems to begin with.

The upper echelons of magazine headlines, titles with chief, executive or director attached remained predominantly white, with a few exceptions. For example, under Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, more than half of the last 17 cover models were black; under her predecessor, Alexandra Shulman, only two black women have received solo covers in 25 years. But there have been major black editor appointments outside of these mainstream fashion titles. The influential British independent magazine Dazed hired Ib Kamara as editor in January. Beauty magazine Allure named Jessica Cruel her number one spot in August. This year also saw the major rise of the Black models. In the last 12 months of covers, one of the most requested models, regardless of their racial background, was Precious Lee, who appeared in the all-important September issue of American Vogue.

This year also saw the first cover I had with my real name on it, Ms Lee said, referring to the Can issue from Harpers Bazaar, a magazine that growing up she associated with all those old photos of skinny white women. Ms. Lee is a black model from Atlanta whose clothing size ranges from 14-16. This range is about average for a american woman but generally classified as fashionable plus size.

While the relevance of magazines has been questioned over the past decade, Ms. Lee believes cover images still matter. They document history, reflect societal changes and define the public perception of beauty. It’s something I’ve been fighting for ever since I started modeling, she said. For me, it was always about transforming the imagery we see around black bodies, especially African American women to a non-traditional size.

Ms Lee also fought for more black talent in photoshoots: people who know how to light up, make up and style black women’s hair. On the occasions when she came onto a set with no POC person on the glam team, she said, I had to put my foot down and say, I don’t shoot with these people. I never want to be involved in something that doesn’t have an expansive team, Ms. Lee continued. It just doesn’t make sense. In fact, I think that’s why I’ve been a model for years and people might think I’m a new face. Maybe if I had been a little more concerned with doing it back then, not doing it in a way that I felt was being true to myself if I didn’t hold on to what I thought I was fair, maybe it could have happened sooner. Lacy Redway, a longtime hairstylist, said she had black clients lead similar fights to get her hired on a cover shoot because they felt comfortable in her hands. Prior to 2019, she said, the only magazine where she regularly worked with an all-black crew on a cover shoot was Essence, the magazine for black women. When working for other publications, she was sometimes the only person of color on set.

It may sound lonely, she said. Someone might not understand your point or understand the challenges you might present. A photographer unfamiliar with box braids may not know that it will take more than two hours to style them, for example. Recently, she was hired to do braids for the September cover of W, and because it was also an all-black team, the photographer gave me no problem with how long it would take, she said. Like other black talent, Ms Redway said she had seen an increase in work over the past year, which she attributed to magazines or advertisers who responded to the call or fear of ‘be canceled. But jobs haven’t gone down over time, she said, which is a promising sign that the change is here to stay. I just wish it didn’t come from a place of strength, she said. I want it to end up feeling more authentic, that the reason these opportunities present themselves for black and colored artists is that they deserve this opportunity. The hour had come.

